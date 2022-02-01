Liver Institute Northwest Participating in RESPONSE, a Global Phase 3 Clinical Research Study Evaluating an Investigational Therapy for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)

SEATTLE, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liver Institute Northwest is enrolling participants into RESPONSE, a global phase 3 clinical research study evaluating the safety and efficacy of seladelpar, an investigational drug for people already diagnosed with PBC who have been using ursodeoxycholic acid (also known as UDCA or ursodiol) but have not achieved the recommended treatment goal or cannot tolerate UDCA. PBC is a chronic, serious and potentially life-threatening liver disease.
Seladelpar (study drug) is a potent, selective, orally active peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist in development for the treatment of people with PBC and other liver diseases. It controls metabolic and inflammatory pathways in the liver, inflammatory cells, muscle, fat, and intestinal tissues and has the potential to improve cholestasis, the key mechanism in play in PBC.
PBC is characterized by impaired bile flow (known as cholestasis) and the accumulation of toxic bile acids in the liver, leading to inflammation and destruction of the bile ducts within the liver and causing increased levels of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and total bilirubin. The most common early symptoms of PBC are itching (pruritus) and fatigue,1 which can be very debilitating for some people. Other early symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, poor appetite, weight loss and arthritis.1 Symptoms that may occur as PBC progresses include weakness, diarrhea, swelling in the legs, ankles or feet, dark urine, jaundice and raised patches on the skin.1 Progression of PBC is associated with an increased risk of liver cancer and liver-related mortality.2,3,4
RESPONSE is being conducted to learn more about the effectiveness and safety of seladelpar in people who have an inadequate response or are intolerant to UDCA. In this study, researchers want to find out if seladelpar can improve PBC-related blood laboratory tests and can improve symptoms of PBC, such as itching. To date, more than 500 individuals have received seladelpar in clinical trials, with some being exposed to seladelpar beyond one year. Seladelpar has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Priority Medicine Designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) because it has the potential to serve key unmet needs for people with PBC. In preclinical and phase 2 clinical studies, seladelpar has demonstrated the ability to decrease bile acid synthesis and inflammation, which are detrimental consequences of PBC.
The study is open to adults 18 to 75 years old who have been diagnosed with PBC; have been on a stable and recommended dose of UDCA for the past 12 months or cannot tolerate UDCA; and have ALP levels at least 1.67 times the upper limit of normal (ULN) and bilirubin less than two times the ULN. Participants who qualify for and participate in RESPONSE will receive seladelpar (study drug), or placebo, and UDCA (if applicable), study-related care from a physician with significant experience treating people with PBC, and study-related medical tests. All study medication and study-related care will be at no cost to participants in RESPONSE.
The FDA has cleared the RESPONSE protocol and enrollment in the study has also been approved by the Liver Institute Northwest Institutional Review Board (IRB).
If you or someone you know is interested in joining the study, please call (206) 536-3030.
About Liver Institute Northwest
The mission of the Liver Institute Northwest is to improve the liver health of people in the Pacific Northwest. We bring state-of-the-art treatment and cutting-edge clinical trials offering new therapies for patients with liver disease. Our goal is to increase access for patients to clinical trials and clinical care, advocacy on behalf of patients with liver disease, and evidence-based education on best practices for patients and providers.
Note to Editors: Images and additional information are available upon request.
____________________________________________
1 National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Symptoms & Causes of Primary Biliary Cholangitis. Updated March 2017. Available at National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Definition & Facts of Primary Biliary Cholangitis. Available at https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/liver-disease/primary-biliary-cholangitis/definition-facts. Accessed June 4, 2019.
2 Kaplan MM, Gershwin ME. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis. N Engl J Med. 2005;353(12):1261-1273.
3 Kumagi T, Heathcote EJ. Primary biliary cirrhosis. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2008;3:1-17.
4 Lindor KD. Primary biliary cirrhosis. Hepatology. 2009;50(1):291-308.
Media Contact:
Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com
(973) 818-8198
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.