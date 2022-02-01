Fire Trucks Market projected to reach US$ 6,860.3 Mn by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fire trucks market has been witnessing emergence of specialized fire trucks in recent past, which is foreseen to be an important factor contributing to market growth. However, the approximately US$ 5 billion global landscape of fire trucks is projected for a sluggish below 4% yearly growth rate in 2022 and ahead.



Fire Truck Market Size (2021) US$ 5,545.9 Mn Fire Truck Sales (2022) US$ 5,741.6 Mn Projected Market Size (2027) US$ 6,860.3 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2027) 3.6% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022) 35.0%

A new market intelligence on global fire trucks landscape forecasts a passive growth outlook for the market. High initial capital and relatively low penetration rate are prominently posing a challenge to the market growth, as indicated by the report.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2732

With surging industrial safety concerns and frequently evolving safety regulatory guidelines, fire trucks continue to witness significant technological innovation. To cater to stringent norms set by the US NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) and other government affiliated entities, manufacturers of fire trucks are focusing on equipment upgrade – translating into demand growth in the fire trucks market.

A senior market research analyst adds further, "Even though the fleets of fire trucks are aging, they are not being replaced by the new ones at a considerable pace. While this is straightaway hampering the sales of new fire trucks, the entire scenario ultimately results in limiting the revenue growth of global fire trucks market. This is foreseen to be the situation in the long run, if the same continues over coming years."

Improving Scope of Rescue Fire Trucks to Uplift Market in Developing Regions

Developing regional markets, experiencing dramatic advancements in construction and infrastructure industries, are compelling various governmental and non-governmental bodies to impose strict regulatory and administrative codes. This, according to the report, will remain the key factor propelling demand for fire trucks across emerging economies, in coming years.

More than 55% sale of fire trucks is accounted by adoption for residential and commercial end use applications, followed by that in enterprises and airports. While the rampant expansion of construction industry is cited responsible for catering to the demand for fire trucks in residential and commercial sectors, developed regional markets are presumably driven by consistently progressing interest in adoption of the cutting edge technologies enabled fire mechanical assemblies and equipment. The report thus highlights relatively high rate of fire trucks purchase across economies such as the US, UK, France, and others in North America and Europe.

While Europe and North America remains the global manufacturing and operational hubs for key manufacturers of fire trucks, the report projects a strong possibility of developing regions serving significantly in reshaping the entire competitive scenario of fire trucks market.

A large number of SMEs in the fire trucks space are rapidly shifting their manufacturing bases to progressing economies - including China, India, Russia, Brazil, and ASEAN countries, to capitalize on the inexpensive labour costs and lucrative opportunities arising in the residential and commercial segments. The report says that over the next few years, Latin American market for fire trucks is likely to witness emergence of Brazil and ROW as production hubs for fire truck manufacturers.

The demand for rescue fire trucks is slated to sustain in airports to cater to soaring terminal security demands. Research also points to sustained sales of ARFF (aircraft rescue firefighting) vehicles for rescue operations at airport terminals. With a significant upsurge in air traffic and a considerably increasing number of airlines as a global level, it is more likely that the fire trucks demand at airports would be sustained over coming years.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2732

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, China , APEC, ROW Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy , Rest of Europe , China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN. Key Segments Covered Product Type, End user and Region Key Companies Profiled • Rosenbauer International AG



• Oshkosh Corporation



• Magirus GmbH



• Spartan Motors



• Morita Group



• REV Group



• Naffco



• Ziegler Group



• Danko Emergency Equipment Co.



• Zoomlion Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Ask For Country-Specific Data@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-country-specific/rep-gb-2732

Over 50% Market Value Share Belongs to Seven Leading Players

The top seven players in fire trucks marketplace account for more than half of the total market value, as indicated by research. The prominent companies competing in this fairly consolidated landscape are investing in strategic acquisitions and collaborations in an effort to reaffirm their market positioning.

Long-term contractual deals for reliable supply of specialized fire trucks are likely to strengthen strategic relationship between market leaders and key distributers. Expanding existing fire trucks portfolio, with maintaining the focus on novel technological innovations, leading manufacturers and suppliers of fire trucks that are actively operating across the global value chain are projected to prioritize fire trucks and equipment upgrade.

Although pumpers and tankers contribute majorly to total sales of fire trucks at present, the report indicates growing demand for aerial platform fire trucks and rescue fire trucks – likely to shape competitive manufacturing strategies of key manufacturers in the market. In the backdrop of the rate of natural calamities occurred in recent past, it is more likely that rescue fire trucks would experience growing demand.

Explore FMI's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Automotive Speedometer Cable Market: Owing to the rise in global automotive production and subsequent vehicle on road fleet, the demand for automotive speedometer has increased over the years.

Airport Lighting Market: The growth in air traffic has increased demand for commercial aircrafts in countries such as China, India, Russia, and Africa leading towards development of new airports globally.

Refrigerated Vans Market: The growing demand for long distance transportation systems and increase in demand for perishable food items such as sea food, fresh meat, and dairy products further rise the demand for refrigerated vans.

Fork Lift Attachments Market: Fork lift attachments provide numerous benefits to the end use industries such as reduction of load moving times, lesser risk of goods damage, improved fuel consumption as well as decreased operator hours.

Locomotive Lighting Batteries Market: With the rise in demand for energy efficient transport system, the locomotive lighting batteries market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Rail Brace Market: Increasing population in cosmopolitan areas and growing number of office employees, particularly in developing countries, are estimated to fuel the growth of the global railway industry or network.

Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market: Due to the increasing application of commercial vehicles, fleet size also increased along with the regular repair and maintenance activities which are estimated to accelerate the growth of the automotive powertrain sensors market.

Fiber Splice Closure Market: The fiber splice closure helps to branching the various optical fibers in various places such, aerial, duct and direct buried fiber optic cable projects, these above mention factors are expected to drive the demand for the fiber splice closure market.

Brake Cables Market: The growth of the brake cables market is on an upward scale due to the increasing average life span of vehicles as well as regular repair and maintenance activities.

Automotive Glove Box Market: Owing to the increasing usage of vehicles, especially the passenger cars is anticipated to drive the demand for automotive glove box.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fire-trucks-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/fire-trucks-market