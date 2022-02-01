New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Seat belt Pretensioner Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221853/?utm_source=GNW





The Covid-19 pandemic affected the automobile industry as demand and sales of automobiles in most countries have shown a decline in the year 2020. However, post lockdown an increase in the demand for automobiles started picking up pace which expected to raise the demand for seatbelt pretensioner in various countries across the world over the forecasted period.



The primary drivers propelling the market's growth include technological advancements, increasing awareness, and stringent safety regulations and laws by governments across the world. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of automotive seat belt pretensioner-embedded vehicles with the increase in passenger safety and government laws may boost the demand and sales of the seat belt pretensioner in automobiles across the world.



Asia-Pacific expected to hold the largest market share in automotive seat belt pretensioner market followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to an increase in vehicle production and sales in developing countries such as India and China.



Moreover, rising awareness about safety among people and strict government norms towards driver and passenger safety are expected to propel the growth of the market in this region.



Key Market Trends



Passenger Car Segment Likely to Hold Majority Share in the Market



The Passenger cars segment of the market studied expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period. The increasing number of SUV sales across the world has been a major driver for the market. The increased ride height places the vehicle's center of gravity high, increasing the risk of the vehicle toppling or overturning when it is cornering at high speed. In order to minimize the damage, it is imperative to use pretensioners equipped with seatbelts, catering to the 30.7 million units of SUVs sold in 2020.



However, the impact of Covid-19 is inevitable on the market owing to several shut down of manufacturing facilities and declined vehicle production. New passenger car sales across the world have witnessed a significant decline during 2020. However, new vehicle models launched in 2020 across major regions had seatbelt pretensioners as standard.



Earlier, seatbelt pretensioners were available in premium car segments, owing to the high initial expenditure for developing this technology. Due to the increased need for passenger safety and owing to several crashes, the technology was made affordable for low-cost markets.



The world has also witnessed a huge number of sales of passenger vehicles, including SUVs, peaking at 74.9 million units sold in 2019, reducing to 63.8 million units in 2020. Such a high number of passenger cars also points toward the immense potential for pretensioners, owing to the mandates laid by international organizations for passenger safety.



In light of such advancements growth in passenger cars is expected to be steady and consistent during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth Over the Forecast Period



Asia-Pacific expected to occupy the largest share by volume and value, due to growing vehicle sales in the region. Countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India are the major manufacturers of automotive seatbelt pretensioners. Increasing number of premium vehicles and strict road safety norms are expected to drive automotive seatbelt pretensioner market in Asia-pacific region during the forecast period. For instance,



As of 2003, only 24 million vehicles had been registered in China, whereas by 2018 that number had skyrocketed to 232.21 million cars. In 2020 alone, the number of newly registered vehicles in China had amounted to around 20.17 million cars. Increasing vehicle production, upgradation of road infrastructure, and stringent road safety norms are expected to drive the automotive seatbelt pretensioner market in China.



Increasing fatalities due to road accidents have forced the governments across the region to take preventive measures and make seatbelts mandatory for both drivers and passengers.



In 2018, South Korea introduced Universal Seatbelt Law, according to which every passenger travelling will have to wear the seatbelt. Violation of law will attract a penalty of 30,000 won, those younger than 13 will be fined twice as high.



Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the automotive seatbelt pretensioner market is expected to grow in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape



The automotive seat belt pretensioner market is dominated by several players, and hence market is said to be relatively consolidated, with about five players accounting for more than 50% of the market share. These companies have been expanding their business with new products so that they can have an edge over their competitors.



Owing to increased demand for seatbelt pretensioners, several manufacturers are partnering major players in the industry to source components for their upcoming vehicle models. For instance,



In December 2021, BMW launched its new I4 at the BMW World event at corporate HQ in Munich. The new I4 equips a seat pretensioner system from Gedia Gebrueder Dingerkus.



Apart from these, several automobile manufacturers have been introducing seatbelt pretensioners in the wake of increased safety standards in virtually every country of the world. For instance,



Renault India, in Jun 2021, tested its most basic safety specifications in models that were offered with bare minimum features. The Triber model, for instance, showed significant improvements with improved chest and head protection for rear-seat passengers. The vehicle offers optimum head and body protection with the help of the proper positioning of center seat belts.



Some of the key players in the market are Joyson Safety Systems, Autoliv Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd, and Others.



