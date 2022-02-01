Full House Resorts Announces Proposed Offering of Additional Senior Secured Notes

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. ("Full House" or the "Company") FLL announced today that it intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer an additional $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Additional Notes") in a private debt offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Additional Notes will be issued pursuant to the Indenture pursuant to which Full House issued $310.0 million of identical senior secured notes in February 2021 (the "Original Notes," and, together with the Additional Notes, the "Notes"). The Additional Notes will be, and the Original Notes are, senior secured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by all of its current subsidiaries and future restricted subsidiaries. Holders of a majority of the Original Notes have consented to the issuance of the Additional Notes and an increase in the available borrowings under its credit agreement from $15.0 million to $40.0 million.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Additional Notes offering: (i) to develop, equip and open The Temporary by American Place, our planned temporary casino in Waukegan, Illinois ("The Temporary") which we intend to operate while we design and construct our permanent American Place facility, (ii) to pay the transaction fees and expenses of the offer and sale of the Additional Notes and (iii) for general corporate purposes.
The Additional Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Additional Notes, the guarantees or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.
About Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. The Company is currently constructing Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, and has been selected by the Illinois Gaming Board to develop a casino in Waukegan, Illinois. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This document may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding, but not limited to, Full House Resorts' intention to the offer the securities and the expected uses of the proceeds from the proposed offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those indicated due to a number of factors affecting Full House Resorts' operations, markets, products and services. Full House Resorts identifies the principal risks and uncertainties that impact its performance in its public reports filed with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition" sections of Full House Resorts' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by Full House Resorts' subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Full House Resorts undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.
Contact:
Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer
Full House Resorts, Inc.
(702) 221-7800
www.fullhouseresorts.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.