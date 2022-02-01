SmileDirectClub to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results on February 28, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC, the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the fourth quarter and year end 2021 on Monday, February 28, 2022 after close of market.
David Katzman, SmileDirectClub's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Troy Crawford, interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.
SmileDirectClub Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Time: 8 a.m. Eastern Time (7 a.m. Central Time)
Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international)
Webcast: Visit "Events and Presentations" section of the company's IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.
A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13726802.
An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub's website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.
About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.
Contact:
Investor Relations: investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com
Media Relations: press@smiledirectclub.com
