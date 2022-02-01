Insights on the 3D Printing in Healthcare Global Market to 2030 - Rise in Pharmaceutical Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component, Technology, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D printing in healthcare market was valued at $1,036.58 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,846.74 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.10% from 2021 to 2030.

3D printing is a rapidly emerging technology, which empowers manufacturers in the medical sector to produce customized medical equipment and products. It is also known as additive manufacturing that utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file. 3D printing technology caters to the rise in demands for personalized medical care by providing customized medical devices based on individual needs.

In addition, it provides several advantages over traditional reconstructive surgeries by reducing the operative risks involved during complex procedures, minimizes the susceptibility to infections, and decreases the duration of anesthesia exposure. This enables patients to recover faster and reduce the duration of hospital stay. In addition, 3D printing technology facilitates surgeons to improve the success rate of complicated procedures. Moreover, this technology has revolutionized preclinical drug testing by facilitating the testing on 3D-printed organs as an alternative to animal testing. The recent success in 3D printing of tablets has opened new avenues for the use of 3D printing technology in the pharmaceutical industry.



The 3D printing technology has witnessed increased adoption in the healthcare sector. However, surge in requirement of variations in the technical aspects of the printers is expected to boost the market. In addition, the development of portable and energy-efficient 3D printers is a rapidly emerging trend in the 3D printing industry.



Furthermore, utilization of this technology to predict the mechanical and tensile strength, apart from offering flexibility to the 3D-printed objects, is projected to increase its applicability in novel healthcare applications. Product innovation and increase in applications of 3D printing in the healthcare sector are the major factors, which are expected to drive the market growth.



The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to numerous technological innovations in this sector. In addition, heavy investments for R&D activities, rapid expansion of customer base, increase in scope of biomedical applications, and extensive R&D activities for the advancement in 3D printers at the academic and industrial level have fueled the market growth.

Furthermore, collaborations between academic institutions, hospitals, and companies have supplemented the growth of the market. However, high costs of printers, lack of structured regulatory frameworks related to approvals for 3D printers, unfavorable reimbursement policies, copyright & patent infringement concerns, biocompatibility issues of 3D-printed medical devices, and lack of technical expertise are the major factors hampering the growth of the market. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints.



This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players such as 3D Systems Corporation, Exone Company, Formlabs Inc., GE, Materialise NV, Oxford Performance Materials, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Proto Labs, SLM Solutions Group AG, and Stratasys Ltd.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D printing in healthcare market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and end users of 3D Printing in Healthcare used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Conventional versus 3D printing technology

3.3. Latest developments in 3D printing in healthcare technology

3.4. Key findings

3.4.1. Top investment pockets

3.4.2. Top winning strategies

3.5. Ethical and legal concerns

3.6. Porter's five force analysis

3.7. Value chain analysis

3.8. Patent analysis

3.8.1. By Region

3.8.2. By Year

3.8.3. By applicant

3.9. Market dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Technological advancements in 3D printing

3.9.1.2. Customization & personalization

3.9.1.3. Augmented R&D investments

3.9.1.4. Presence of large patient pool

3.9.1.5. Increase in biomedical applications

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. High cost associated with 3D printing

3.9.2.2. Increase in reimbursement challenges

3.9.2.3. Upsurge in copyright &patent concerns

3.9.2.4. Lack of skilled labor

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Rise in pharmaceutical applications

3.9.3.2. Availability of bioprinting tissues & organs

3.10. COVID-19 impact analysis on global 3D printing in healthcare market



CHAPTER 4: 3D PRINTING IN HEALTH CARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by component

4.2. System

4.2.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Materials

4.3.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.4.1. Polymers

4.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.1.2. Photopolymers

4.3.4.1.3. Thermoplastics

4.3.4.2. Metals & alloys

4.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.3. Ceramics

4.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.4. Others

4.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: 3D PRINTING IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Droplet deposition

5.2.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.2.3.1. Fused filament fabrication (FFF) technology

5.2.3.2. Low-temperature deposition manufacturing (LDM)

5.2.3.3. Multiple jet solidification (MJS)

5.3. Photopolymerization

5.3.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3.3.1. Stereolithography (SLA)

5.3.3.2. Continuous liquid interface production (CLIP)

5.3.3.3. Two-photon polymerization (2PP)

5.4. Laser beam melting

5.4.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4.3.1. Selective laser sintering (SLS)

5.4.3.2. Selective laser melting (SLM)

5.4.3.3. Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS)

5.5. Electron beam melting (EBM)

5.5.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Laminated object manufacturing (LOM)

5.6.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7.3.1. Color jet printing

5.7.3.2. MultiJet printing



CHAPTER 6: 3D PRINTING IN HEALTH CARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. External wearable devices

6.2.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.2.3.1. Hearing aids

6.2.3.2. Prosthesis & orthotics

6.2.3.3. Dental products

6.3. Clinical study devices

6.3.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3.3.1. Drug testing

6.3.3.2. Anatomical models

6.4. Implants

6.4.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4.3.1. Surgical guides

6.4.3.2. Cranio-maxillofacial implants

6.4.3.3. Orthopedic implants

6.5. Tissue engineering

6.5.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: 3D PRINTING IN HEALTH CARE MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2. Medical & surgical centers

7.2.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.3. Pharma & biotech companies

7.3.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.4. Academic institutions

7.4.1. Key trends and growth opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 8: 3D PRINTING HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1.3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. EXONE COMPANY

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. FORMLABS INC.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. GENERAL ELECTRIC (GE ADDITIVE)

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. MATERIALISE NV

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. OXFORD PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. PROTO LABS, INC.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. STRATASYS LTD

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance

9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



