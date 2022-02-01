New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbial Culture Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221857/?utm_source=GNW
Probiotics and functional foods are the new trends in the market capturing the world across, from the US to developing regions. Functional dairy products have created a huge competition among microbial culture companies.
Microbial culture is also gaining attraction from the manufacturers due to the growing acceptance of the bio-preservation concept. Bio-preservation is an attractive alternative to chemical and physical preservation. Food fermentations offer excellent models for studying the basic principles and mechanisms of bio-preservation, and traditional fermentations may be valuable resources of new strains for bio-preservation.
Key Market Trends
Starter Cultures Remains the Major Driver of the Market
Consumption of fermented food has substantially increased in recent years, due to their valuable traits that extend well beyond shelf life, preservation, and sensory qualities. Fermented food production is mainly carried out using starter cultures for a precise and expectable fermentation. Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) and yeast are the highly studied starters applied in several fermented food production industries, such as dairy, meat, sourdough, vegetables, etc. Dairy cultures are the most prominent category of starter cultures. In China, India, and the rest of Asia, as well as the Middle East, the dairy culture markets are experiencing a boom in growth and innovation.
Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Market
Asia-Pacific remains the fastest-growing market for microbial cultures in 2018 owing to strong demand surge from developed countries such as China. The manufacturers are eyeing on this potential region and heavily investing to bring the latest innovations and increase production capacity in order to address the growing demand in the region. For instance, in 2017, the US-based ingredient manufacturer Dupont, expanded their Beijing based plant capacity by 115% to supplement the production of microbial food cultures.
Competitive Landscape
Global microbial food culture market is highly competitive and is dominated by several local and international players which leads in a fragmented and unorganised market at the global level. Major players in the market include Chr. Hansen A/S, DuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Kerry Group among others. Major players are focusing on product innovation in the market to expand their presence, to enhance their brand portfolio, and to cater to various preferences of product manufacturers.
