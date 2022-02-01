Trasava Lets Travelers Book 5-Star Hotels at 2-Star Prices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As travel returns and the demand for hotel rooms increases, Trasava introduces a new way of booking rooms that keeps prices low and hoteliers happy. Through a combination of superior technology and its unique approach to inventory, Trasava has managed to bridge the gap between business and leisure travel, making discounted travel rates—similar to those of corporate travel discounts—accessible to individual travelers.
The problem in the hospitality industry is clear: nearly every OTA, online travel agency, pulls from the same inventory pool, causing prices across dozens of sites to be more or less the same. Trasava flips this model on its head, leveraging exclusive agreements with its suppliers to offer travel rates not available to the general public. This allows Trasava to get deep discounts on hotels of all types—from basic to luxury—all over the world. While other OTAs compete to sell unwanted last-minute rooms, Trasava offers lower prices from the outset, whether you're booking one day or one year in advance.
Led by a passionate team of nomadic entrepreneurs, Trasava's founders are scratching their own itch by building a better booking platform. They offer over 1 million listings in 70+ countries, plus a 110% guarantee. If travelers can find a cheaper price elsewhere online available to the public, they will refund 110% of the difference. With its focus on making both hotels and travelers happy, Trasava has created a booking experience that's a win-win.
Here are some of the savings travelers can expect from Trasava:
- $400 saved over a long weekend in a 4-star hotel in Manhattan in July
- $650 saved over a 5-day stay at a 5-star hotel in central Berlin in September
- $900 saved on a weeklong vacation at a 5-star resort in Cancún in February
Travelers interested in learning more can try out Trasava for themselves at Trasava.com.
About Trasava: Trasava is a new travel tech startup based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Launched in 2022, Trasava is making travel more affordable by bringing corporate hotel pricing to the masses.
866-570-4698
info@trasava.com
