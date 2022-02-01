Charter challenge to Ontario Catholic schools

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A parent and a teacher, both members of OPEN, are the plaintiffs in an application served on the Ontario Government by the lawyers Adair Goldberg Bieber stating that the current public funding of Ontario Catholic schools violates s.15(1) of the Charter of Rights. OPEN (One Public Education Now) is a coalition of organizations and individuals dedicated to ending discrimination in public education.
The Application states there have been sufficient changes since 1987 to justify the Supreme Court of Canada re-examining the Reference re Bill 30 ruling that granted Charter immunity to the funding of Ontario's separate Catholic schools.
It argues that the only rights protected from Charter challenge are those that existed in 1867 and are protected by s.93(1) of the Constitution Act, 1867. The public funding of non-Catholic students and of Grades 11 and 12 students - neither of which were permitted in 1867 - violate the equality sections of the Charter.
"This lawsuit could fatally damage the separate school system and in any case would make it much less viable," said OPEN Organizing Committee member Reva Landau, "For example, in Hamilton CDSB, 23% of elementary school and 34% of secondary school students are non-Catholic."
It has been estimated that $1.6 billion dollars could be saved annually in duplication administrative costs and busing if Ontario had one public, non-denominational, two-language school system. Polling consistently shows a solid majority of Ontario opposes public funding of separate schools.
The challenge relies on grassroots support and donations to contribute to the challenge can be made via PayPal at https://open.cripeweb.org/aboutOpen.html or by Interac e-transfer to open@cripeweb.org.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Reva Landau
landr@bell.net
416-968-2876
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.