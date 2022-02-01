Constellium to Host Analyst Day on April 6, 2022

PARIS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE CSTM today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Analysts and institutional investors are invited to attend a series of presentations by members of the Constellium management team, to be followed by a tour of Constellium's recycling center and rolling facility in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at https://www.constellium.com/investors.
Space for the event is limited and advanced registration is required. To register, click https://www.constellium.com/2022-analyst-day or contact Constellium Investor Relations at investor-relations@constellium.com.
An agenda and webcast details will follow.
About Constellium
Constellium CSTM is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.
|Jason Hershiser – Investor Relations
|Delphine Dahan-Kocher – External Communications
|Phone: +1 443 988 0600
|Phone: +1 443 420 7860
|Investor-relations@constellium.com
|delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com
