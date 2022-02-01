IPG Photonics to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 15

OXFORD, Mass., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to review these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on the same day. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the United States or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived in the investor relations section of the company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.
About IPG Photonics Corporation
IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The company's mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.
Contact:
Eugene Fedotoff
Director of Investor Relations
IPG Photonics Corporation
508-597-4713
efedotoff@ipgphotonics.com
