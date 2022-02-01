Sharp Canada Launches New Series of 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Displays for Commercial Environments

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL), a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, introduces today the PNHY and PNHS 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Monitor Series, offering vivid, high-definition signage solutions to showcase life-like images with incredible realism.



Built for commercial and professional environments, the PNHY and PNHS professional displays are available in three sizes: 55" class (54 5/8" diagonal), 50" class (49 ½" diagonal) and 43" class (42 1/2" diagonal). The PNHY series features brightness of 500 nits, 11% brighter resolution than its predecessor line, the PNY series, and is ideal for indoor retail, apparel, and reception areas with bright lighting. Meanwhile, the PNHS series, which succeeds the PNR series, is even brighter, boasting brightness of 700 nits that is perfect for bright spaces receiving either direct or indirect sunlight, including windows and skylights.

Both 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD monitor series provide vivid 4K Ultra-HD resolution to display realistic still images and video. They offer flexible installation for 24/7 operation and can be installed in a portrait or landscape orientation, as well as faced-up, faced-down, tilted-forward, or tilted-backward. Additionally, they come equipped with built-in media player, offering USB connectivity to easily share still images or video without the need for a separate PC.

"These displays are ideal for hospitality, business and retail settings looking to excel at reaching their audiences. The 4K Ultra-HD resolution enables customers to see subtler textures and finer details in photos and videos. The broad range of screen sizes ensures that our customers can now employ uniform technology and imagery in a variety of locations and environments to suit individualized business needs," said Rolland Manger, Director, Sales & Marketing, Sharp Electronics of Canada.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the PNHY and PNHS series as we continue to innovate and advance our LCD display technology solutions to serve professional environments," said Alex Litvinov, Product Manager, Visual Solutions Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada. "Their Ultra-high definition and high brightness levels make them ideal solutions for a variety of commercial settings where you want vivid colors to really pop off the screen, to keep the audience more informed, entertained and engaged, than ever before."

The PNHY and PNHS 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD monitor series are available to ship in February 2022. Click Here to learn more: https://bit.ly/3r70LLv

About Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd, a direct subsidiary of Osaka-based Sharp Corporation is a company known worldwide for its unique one-of-a-kind electronic products and solutions. Our challenge is to create a balance between work time and personal time, with products that can benefit people's lives at work, at home, and everywhere in between. Sharp consumer electronics can enhance your enjoyment, add to your comfort, and open new perspectives. Sharp business products can boost your productivity and reduce costs. Sharp products are designed to help individuals, families, and corporate teams connect effortlessly, communicate clearly, and unleash creativity like never before. Sharp is dedicated to improving people's lives using advanced technology and a commitment to innovation, quality, value, and design. We are proud of our accomplishments and eagerly await the future. Sharp is committed to being a socially responsible company, conducting its operations with concern for the impact of its activities on its customers, suppliers, employees, communities, and other stakeholders, as well as the environment. The company aims for an overall positive impact on society by contributing to the culture, benefits, welfare, and quality of life for people throughout the world, for its prosperity as a company is directly linked to the prosperity of the entire Sharp family.

