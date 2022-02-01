Operation BBQ Relief Announces Expanded Partnership with Blue Rhino, Ferrellgas

Overland Park, Kan., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation BBQ Relief and Blue Rhino have created quite the propane partnership over the last decade. Formed in 2011 when a devastating tornado tore through Joplin, Missouri, Operation BBQ Relief's competitive pit masters have now served nearly 10 million meals to first responders and victims of natural disasters. Recognizing that its nationwide footprint allows it to help victims of virtually any U.S.-based natural disaster and how necessary propane is in such instances, the nation's leading propane tank exchange brand jumped on board in 2012.

Today, both Operation BBQ Relief and Blue Rhino are announcing an expansion of that partnership to include Blue Rhino parent company Ferrellgas, which is one of the nation's largest providers of bulk propane to homeowners, businesses, and farms across the country.

"Our deployments to various natural disasters across the country have evolved since 2011," Operation BBQ Relief Co-Founder and CEO Stan Hays said. "We continue to rely heavily on Blue Rhino barbecue tanks but we're also bringing in industrial-sized smokers that require a larger power source. Ferrellgas has already supported recent deployments, including the December 2021 tornado response in western Kentucky. We're thrilled to have formalized this expanded partnership and look forward to continuing to work with this great company to serve the healing power of barbecue to those affected by disasters."

Ferrellgas Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche agrees, calling the addition of Ferrellgas a logical next step of this great partnership.

"We are proud and honored to announce this important partnership expansion with a fantastic organization in Operation BBQ Relief," Zertuche said. "As Ferrellgas continues to focus on fueling life simply for our customers, it's just as important to lend a helping hand where we can. One of those opportunities is working with Operation BBQ Relief, which has positively affected millions of lives in its first decade of existence."

Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino have become known as brands that consistently deliver thanks to our nationwide footprint – Blue Rhino being sold at 60,000-plus locations and Ferrellgas delivering to thousands of customers.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.Ferrellgas.com .

About Operation BBQ Relief:

Operation BBQ Relief was formed in May 2011 in response to the devastating EF5-rated multiple-vortex tornado that hit the southwest Missouri city of Joplin. Now in its 10th year, Operation BBQ Relief and its many award-winning competitive pitmaster staff and volunteers have served up nearly 10 million meals here in the United States and internationally to more than 80 communities impacted by natural disasters.

Disclaimer: Operation BBQ Relief, as a 501(c)(3) public charity, acknowledges and recognizes Blue Rhino's incredible support of its charitable mission and this educational program. Their collaboration on this project is not an endorsement.

communications@ferrellgas.com and marketing@obr.org