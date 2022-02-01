H1 Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100 , showcasing the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York. H1 was recognized in the Data & Platforms: Analytics & Insights category.



"We take great pride in our New York heritage and are honored that H1 has been included in this esteemed list of leading healthcare companies in the area," said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO, H1. "Our mission is to create a healthier future by connecting information, people and industry. This recognition, along with our other recent accolades and recent funding, further enables us to invest in our own future. By growing our team with the best talent and technology available, we can achieve our goal of becoming the largest, connected healthcare professional ecosystem and the most trusted source of truth for healthcare organizations."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

H1 is the developer of the premier healthcare data network for Healthcare Providers (HCPs), searching scholarly data and medical claims data to surface the most relevant researchers or clinicians given any criteria. H1's platform helps life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts and benchmark their organizations.

The company has the largest and most comprehensive platform of vetted healthcare professionals in the world. Most recently, H1's focus on allowing doctors to enhance their own individual profiles has further increased the depth and value of this proprietary data. H1 users, which include seven of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies and several leading academic medical centers (including Columbia and UPenn), can cut time searching for Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and collaborators by up to 90 percent.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised a historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr .

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About H1

H1 provides the largest global healthcare platform to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings.

New York-based H1 was founded in 2017 and is a 2020 graduate of Y Combinator. H1 recently raised a $100M Series C round of funding and is honored to be included in the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2021 and have its CEO named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022. Learn more at https://www.h1.co/ .

