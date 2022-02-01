Bopper Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Accelerate Their Ethical Compensation Model for Emerging Artists

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bopper, the 100% B2B transactional indie music licensing platform, is announcing its equity crowdfunding campaign launch which now allows any Canadian to invest in the company and support the development of a more ethical music industry. The company, which has previously received funding from institutional investors, aspires to enable all people who align with their mission to join them as an investor as they change the music licensing industry for the better.



Bopper has launched their funding campaign on FrontFundr, Canada's leading Equity Crowdfunding platform – allowing companies like Bopper a more equitable, inclusive model for raising capital. FrontFundr campaigns work like crowdfunding: they help startup and growth-stage companies raise funds, with backing from a diverse group of impact investors who believe in their company. However, contributors receive direct equity in the company rather than only receiving early access to a company's product.

Bopper's mission includes fostering win-win scenarios for artists and brands by joining creativity with social responsibility through making licensing of indie music a breeze for ad agencies, filmmakers, and social media managers. The decision to open the opportunity to invest in Bopper to all Canadians, including to artists and labels it represents, through FrontFundr's Equity Crowdfunding model which aligns with the company's values perfectly. By raising capital through Equity Crowdfunding, Bopper enables musicians and their fans to share in the success of the company and change the music licensing industry for the better.

"The decision to allocate part of our latest funding round to a capital crowdfunding initiative is based on our core value: to help artists and members of our business ecosystem benefit even more from Bopper's growth," said Bopper CEO Gabriel Bouchard. "We want to expand this opportunity to anyone who aligns with our company values, to reach all the people who want to make the independent music scene thrive."

FrontFundr is simple and straightforward. The technology provides users across Canada access to invest in innovative, early stage and growth companies in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250. To date it has helped more than 60 companies raise over $70 million.

Bopper's total fundraising goal is set at $2mm, and $250K has been allocated exclusively to this Equity Crowdfunding campaign. To learn more about how you can become a co-owner in Bopper view their campaign page on FrontFundr campaign page here !

Details of this offering can be found in the offering document at www.frontfundr.com/bopper . This communication is for informational purposes only.

About Bopper

Bopper allows you to instantly find and license pre-cleared music by top indie artists and bands in minutes, and never have to worry about haggling over rights again. Created specifically for ads and film by veterans from the audio production and advertising industries, Bopper removes all obstacles associated with licensing recording artists, and creates instant access to a new source of music that has been largely untapped so far. It's an evolution from online royalty-free music libraries, and a great ethical alternative. Living at the crossroads of creativity and social responsibility, Bopper's mission is to create win-win scenarios for artists, agencies, and brands so they can all work together to help the new music scene thrive and flourish.

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada's leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support. It provides a community of 27,000+ investors with the ability to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. The company's revolutionary technology allows users across Canada to invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250. To date, it has helped more than 70 companies raise over $70 million.