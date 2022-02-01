POET Technologies to Participate at OFC 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. ("POET" or the "Company") PTKPOETF, the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today announced the Company's planned participation at the upcoming 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), being held in San Diego, California on March 6 – 10.



OFC is the world's largest conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. This year's premier event will bring together manufacturers, developers, end users and other business and technology leaders from 60+ countries seeking the future direction of the industry. POET will be exhibiting live in Booth 5301 in Hall B2 of the San Diego Convention Center and hosting a Gold-level sponsored virtual booth as well as showcasing in-person the Company's latest news, products and technology demonstrations.

You may register to attend OFC at https://www.ofcconference.org/en-us/home/registration/. More information about POET can be found on the Company's website, as well as LinkedIn and Twitter.

Expanded Investor and Public Relations Programs

In support of the Company's plans to list shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market in Q1 of 2022, POET has taken a series of actions to expand and intensify its Investor and Public Relations programs with the objective of broadening both its retail and institutional investor base internationally. These actions include:

Ensuring eligibility for current and future newly issued Common Shares to be qualified to use DTC and DRS electronic trading platforms, which will ease trading in the Company's stock for all investors, especially those trading through self-directed, retail platforms and brokers on a global basis;

Increased focus on existing and new coordinated programs for investor outreach, including: Working with branding experts to enhance the Company's messaging to broader audiences, with planned programs to help address product branding and website redesign; Maintain analyst coverage from Zacks and continued active participation in financial conferences; Outreach to institutional investors through participation in non-deal roadshows; Recurring communication through press releases and business updates via teleconference or shareholder letters as well as analyst and institutional investor meetings coordinated by the Company's current Investor Relations firm; Expand content creation using internal resources and consultants, including video production and media placements geared toward technology investors and industry executives, such as Forbes Technology, Medium.com and EE Times; Broaden and intensify social media outreach via a recently signed marketing agreement with North Equities.



Marketing Agreement with North Equities

The Company has entered into a marketing and consulting contract with Toronto-based marketing firm, North Equities. North Equities specializes in various social media platforms and will facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. For a 12-month contract, the Company will pay North Equities $200,000 and 230,000 options, with the services and payments being divided into two six-month periods, cancellable after the first 6 months. North Equities does not currently own shares of the Company.

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET's Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China and Singapore. More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com.

