Insights on the Hybrid Cloud in BFSI Global Market to 2030 - High Adoption Among Small and Medium Organizations Presents Opportunities

Hybrid cloud combines private clouds or on-premises infrastructure with public clouds so that organizations can reap the advantages of both. In a hybrid cloud, applications and data can move between private and public clouds for greater flexibility and more deployment options.
A hybrid cloud configuration offers various advantages such as flexibility, security, cost efficiency, scalability, and others. To achieve large spaces along with the security of applications and data, enterprises are employing a combination of public and private clouds. The usage of hybrid cloud has increased among the organizations as it provides more flexibility to the companies for switching between the clouds and to achieve a competitive advantage over other companies.
Shift in inclination toward hybrid cloud and the growth in digital disruptions positively impact the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advances such as the integration of edge computing, the internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence boost the growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as network complications and increase in security concerns limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, high adoption among the small and medium organizations provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.
The hybrid cloud in BFSI market is segmented into component, type, enterprise size, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segregated into solution and services. On the basis of type, it is categorized into infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). By enterprise size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On basis of end users, the market is segregated into banking, NBFCs and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hybrid cloud in BFSI market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping global hybrid cloud in BFSI market
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Shift in preference toward hybrid cloud
3.3.1.2. The growth in digital disruptions
3.3.1.3. Technological advances such as the integration of edge computing, internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence
3.3.2. Restraints
3.3.2.1. Network complications
3.3.2.2. Growth in security concerns
3.3.3. Opportunity
3.3.3.1. High adoption among small and medium organizations
CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL HYBRID CLOUD IN BFSI MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Solution
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Service
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL HYBRID CLOUD IN BFSI MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.2. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Platform as a Service (PaaS)
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Software as a Service (SaaS)
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL HYBRID CLOUD IN BFSI MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Large Enterprise
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. SMEs
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL HYBRID CLOUD IN BFSI MARKET, BY END USER
7.1. Overview
7.2. Banking
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. NBFCs
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4. Hybrid cloud in BFSI market, by NBFCs type
7.3.4.1. Insurance companies
7.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.2. Credit unions
7.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.3. Savings and loan associations
7.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.3.2. Market analysis, by country
7.4. Others
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 8: GOBAL HYBRID CLOUD IN BFSI MARKE
CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020
9.2. Competitive dashboard
9.3. Top winning strategies
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE
10.1. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
10.1.1. Company overview
10.1.2. Key Executives
10.1.3. Company snapshot
10.1.4. Operating business segments
10.1.5. Product portfolio
10.1.6. Business performance
10.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.2. AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Key Executives
10.2.3. Company snapshot
10.2.4. Operating business segments
10.2.5. Product portfolio
10.2.6. Business performance
10.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.3. GOOGLE LLC
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Key Executives
10.3.3. Company snapshot
10.3.4. Operating business segments
10.3.5. Product portfolio
10.3.6. R&D expenditure
10.3.7. Business performance
10.4. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP
10.4.1. Company overview
10.4.2. Key executives
10.4.3. Company snapshot
10.4.4. Operating business segments
10.4.5. Product portfolio
10.4.6. R&D expenditure
10.4.7. Business performance
10.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.5. IBM Corporation.
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Key executives
10.5.3. Company snapshot
10.5.4. Operating business segments
10.5.5. Product portfolio
10.5.6. R&D Expenditure
10.5.7. Business performance
10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.6. MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Key executives
10.6.3. Company snapshot
10.6.4. Operating business segments
10.6.5. Product portfolio
10.6.6. R&D expenditure
10.6.7. Business performance
10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.7. ORACLE CORPORATION
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Key executives
10.7.3. Company snapshot
10.7.4. Operating business segments
10.7.5. Product portfolio
10.7.6. R&D expenditure
10.7.7. Business performance
10.8. SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Key executives
10.8.3. Company snapshot
10.8.4. Product portfolio
10.8.5. R&D expenditure
10.8.6. Business performance
10.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.9. SAP SE
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Key Executives
10.9.3. Company snapshot
10.9.4. Operating business segments
10.9.5. Product portfolio
10.9.6. R&D Expenditure
10.9.7. Business performance
10.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.10. VMware, Inc.
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Key Executives
10.10.3. Company snapshot
10.10.4. Product portfolio
10.10.5. R&D Expenditure
10.10.6. Business performance
10.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments
