Visteon to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results on Feb. 17

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation VC, a global technology company serving the mobility industry, will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results prior to 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 17. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call is also available to the public via a live audio webcast.
The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:
- U.S./Canada: 844-535-3468
- Outside U.S./Canada: 720-405-0988
- Conference ID: 4635519
(Dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)
The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon's website.
A replay of the conference call will be available through the company's website or by dialing 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (outside U.S. and Canada). The conference ID for the phone replay is 4635519. The phone replay will be available soon after the completion of the call and until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3.
About Visteon
Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected, and safe driving experience. The company's platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and battery management systems. Visteon reported net sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.
Follow Visteon:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/visteon
https://twitter.com/visteon
https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation
https://www.youtube.com/user/Visteon
https://www.instagram.com/visteon/
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/?lang=en_US
https://m.weibo.cn/u/6605315328
http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg==?spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0
|Media:
|Investors:
|Dianna Ofiara
|Kris Doyle
|dofiara@visteon.com
|kdoyle@visteon.com
|734-258-4355
|201-247-3050
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.