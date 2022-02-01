Global Solar Glass Market and (Photovoltaic Glass) PV Glass Market 2022 By Top Players, Various Types, End Users, Production, Industry Growth, Facts, Figures, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2028

PUNE, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Solar Glass Market size is projected to grow due to rising awareness of carbon emissions and technological advancements. Solar glazing is a technology that helps in regulating temperature caused by sun rays in buildings. They can be paired up with other types of glasses to have multi-functional glazing. According to our latest study, the market was valued at USD 4,357.5 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 6,604.4 million in 2028, with a growing rate of 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period. This information is published in an upcoming report titled "Global Solar Glass Market 2022-2028."

Solar Glasses are special glasses that have specialty coating to prevent the heat entering any building. This glass reflects and absorbs the sun rays and helps in controlling glare. Solar Glass has the upper hand when compared to normal glass as it allows only a small amount of heat to pass through. Demand for Solar Glasses has been on the rise due to emphasis given on rising carbon emissions, usage of these glasses helps in controlling heat which will curb the use of air-conditioners, therefore lowering CO2 emissions and fuel efficiency.

COVID-19 pandemic affected the supply chains in the Global Solar Glass Market, affecting the market. It saw a downward shift in demand because of slowdown in industries like construction, delay in construction projects, and impediment in export and import. Recovery of Global Solar Glass Market growth depends upon the energy investments in future solar projects.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

AR Coated Glass

Tempered Glass

TCO Glass

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Silicon Solar Cells

Thin Film Solar Cells

Report 2:

Global PV Glass (Solar Glass and Solar Photovoltaic Glass) Market 2022-28:

The Global PV Glass (Solar Glass and Solar Photovoltaic Glass) Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing demand from residential application during the forecast period. This information is published in latest report, titled, "PV Glass (Solar Glass and Solar Photovoltaic Glass) Market, 2022-2028." PV Glass (Solar Glass and Solar Photovoltaic Glass) is a type of glass that converts solar energy into electricity using solar cells. It is installed on the roofs or façades of buildings to generate enough energy to power the entire structure. Solar cells are mounted between two glass panes with a specific resin filler in these glasses. Solar cells are firmly wrapped from all sides with these polymers. Each cell has two electrical connections that connect it to other cells to form a module. These factors are expected to drive the PV Glass (solar glass and solar photovoltaic glass) market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

Because of the overall slowdown in the construction sector, supply chain challenges and delays in solar glass (solar glass and solar photovoltaic glass) projects, and import-export restrictions in the first half of 2020, the global PV solar glass industry has seen a downward trend in the short term due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has usually hampered the global solar PV Glass (solar glass and solar photovoltaic glass) industry's expansion.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global PV Glass (Solar Glass and Solar Photovoltaic Glass) Market share during the forecast period. The electricity supply crisis in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan have increased the potential for self-production of electricity utilizing solar photovoltaic glass in the region.

To demonstrate their expertise in the sector, these market players have used a variety of methods such as partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others.

Tesla Solar Roof tiles, a 2,000-square-foot roof with 10kW of solar power, were released in October 2019. The solar roof is less expensive and easier to install than the previous generation.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

AR Coated PV Glass

Tempered PV Glass

TCO PV Glass

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Silicon Solar Cells

Thin Film Solar Cells

