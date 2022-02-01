Global Next-Generation Memory Market to be Driven by Rising Demand for Advanced Computing Devices; Market to Touch a Revenue of USD 30069.1 Million by 2030, by Growing with a CAGR of 27.85% During 2021-2030

New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the International Trade Center, the value of imports of automatic data-processing machines around the world increased from USD 309,124,805 Thousand in the year 2016 to USD 405,591,888 Thousand in the year 2020. Moreover, the statistics also stated that the imports of electronic integrated circuits which are used as memories for different data-processing machines grew from USD 81,984,733 Thousand in the year 2012 to USD 205,740,051 Thousand in the year 2020.

Research Nester has recently released a report on " Next-Generation Memory Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030" which focuses on the latest developments, along with the key trends, and the growth strategies of the organizations that are operating in the market. The statistical analysis in the report is done by using different analytical tools, which allows the reader to have a better understanding of the market, and therefore make important decisions for the growth of their organization.

The demand for advanced computing devices is growing on a daily basis. For instance, the shipment of laptops worldwide is expected to cross 270 Million units by the end of 2025. As a result, there is a growing need for next-generation memory devices amongst the manufacturers of these computing devices. The global next-generation memory market registered a revenue of USD 2885.4 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 30069.1 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 27.85% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the rising demand for faster, efficient, and cost-effective memory solutions, growing demand for universal memory solutions, and the increasing need for memory devices that are highly scalable.

On the other hand, the market is also anticipated to grow on account of the numerous opportunities generated by the increasing sales of smartphones worldwide, the yearly unit sales of which to the end-users was estimated to be around USD 1.40 Billion, along with the growing installed base of active connected devices for the internet of things (IoT), which is projected to reach close to 31 Billion units by the end of 2025. Moreover, with the increasing advancements in technology, there is a rising need amongst the manufacturers of computing devices to minimize the size of the different components that are used in manufacturing the computing devices. This, as a result, has helped in the adoption of advanced non-volatile next-generation memories, such as MRAM, FRAM, ReRAM, NRAM, and 3D XPoint among others.

Besides this, with the growing number of hyperscale data centers worldwide, which was estimated to be around 600 numbers in the year 2020, and the increasing spending on data centers globally, which is projected to be close to USD 200 Billion by the end of 2021, there is a growing need for next-generation memory devices which has a high data transfer speed. For instance, the second version of the hybrid memory cube (HMC2), which is a type of volatile memory, offers a total DRAM bandwidth of 320GB/sec. On the other hand, the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) DRAM supports an overall package bandwidth of 128GB/s.

The global next-generation memory market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific generated the largest revenue of USD 1674.1 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 17849.0 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, out of which, the market in China is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 7469.8 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the region registered a revenue of USD 684.9 Million. Apparently, in India, the market held the second-largest revenue of USD 323.6 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 3850.0 Million by the end of 2030.

On the other hand, the next-generation memory market in North America is anticipated to generate the second-largest revenue of USD 7021.1 Million by the end of 2030, by growing from a revenue of USD 635.1 Million in the year 2020. The market in the region is segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United States is anticipated to generate the largest revenue by the end of 2030, and also grow with the highest CAGR of 28.73% during the forecast period.

The study incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global next-generation memory market is segmented on the basis of storage type into mass storage, embedded storage, and others. Amongst all these segments, the mass storage segment generated the largest revenue of USD 1788.7 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 18327.4 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific, the segment is projected to reach a revenue of USD 10947.3 Million by the end of 2030, whereas, in North America, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 385.7 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 4206.8 Million by the end of 2030.

The global next-generation memory market is also segmented on the basis of size into 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm. Amongst these segments, the 300mm segment registered the largest revenue of USD 1692.8 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 18443.6 Million by the end of 2030. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 11026.2 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 990.8 Million in the year 2020. On the other hand, in Europe, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 165.3 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 1694.2 Million by the end of 2030.

The global next-generation memory market is also segmented on the basis of technology, and by end-use industry

Global Next-Generation Memory Market, Segmentation by Technology

Non-Volatile Memory Magneto-Resistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM) Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM) Resistive RAM (ReRAM) 3D XPoint (Quantx & Optane) Nano RAM (NRAM) Others

Volatile Memory Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)



Global Next-Generation Memory Market, Segmentation by End-Use Industry

Enterprises

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Military & Aerospace

Energy & Power

Banking & Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global next-generation memory market that are included in our report are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Everspin Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, KIOXIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Avalanche Technology, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Western Digital Corporation, CrossBar, Inc., SK HYNIX INC., and others.

