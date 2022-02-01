Global Organs on Chips Market to Reach USD 125.7 Million by 2028 - Increasing Funding Activities to Research Department for the Development of Organs-On-Chips Product Propels the Market Demand - - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Organs on Chips Market finds that increasing research funding & venture capital investments for the development of organs-on-chips, new products launches, increasing number of partnerships & collaborations between manufacturers & pharmaceutical companies, rising focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models and increasing need for early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses are some of the major factors that fuelling the growth of Organs on Chips Market in the coming years. The total global Organs on Chips Market is estimated to reach USD 125.7 Million by 2028, up from USD 28.1 Million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Organs on Chips Market by Type (Liver, Heart, Lung, Other Organ Types), by Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, Other Applications), by End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Other End Users), by Region (Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".



Market Dynamics :

Rising Demand for Organs on Chips in Drug Screening Drive the Market

Drug screening is majorly used to review the samples as it is cost-effective technique. Therefore, it increases the demand for Organs on Chips Market in the coming years. Researchers are used this Organs on Chips devices to monitor the effects of drugs in the body. In addition, it is useful for checking drug effectiveness and toxicity in various organs of the body. Thus, all these factors are considered for augmenting the growth of Organs on Chips Market over the projected years.

High Usage of Organs on Chips Devices by Multiple Institution to Identify Drug Levels in Patient Blood Drive the Market

Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and National Institutes of Health (NIH) collectively produced more than fifteen different organ chip models that imitate intestine, lung, kidney and bone marrow. They also endorse the potential of organ chips and its impact to replicate the effects of existing drugs & to develop new drugs for human diseases. In addition, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) provided an instrument that automates chip operations and link multiple organ chips to produce a "Body-on-Chips" product. This product is helpful in detecting the drugs impact on multiple organ systems and anticipate the dynamic changes in drug levels that happen in patients' blood. Therefore, this initiative taken by various institution is bolstering the growth of Organs on Chips Market in the next few years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Anticipated the Largest Market Share

North America anticipated to dominate the large share of Organs on Chips Market in 2021. This growth is majorly accelerated due to the rising toxicological testing of chemicals on the different types of organ cells and availability of a wide range of services provided by major leading players in this region. In addition, big investment has been done by many large and small-scale institution for research purpose is also augmenting the growth of Organs on Chips Market in this region. Furthermore, due to the spread of covid 19 pandemic, the use of organ-on-chip devices is increased for the purpose of developing & testing of drugs. This is also augmenting the use of Organs on Chips Market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Organs on Chips Market:

AxoSim Inc.

BiomimX SRL

Elveflow

Emulate Inc.

Hurel Corporation

InSphero AG

MIMETAS BV

Nortis Inc.

Tara Biosystems Inc.

TissUse GmbH

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Organs on Chips Market?

How will the Organs on Chips Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion's share of the Organs on Chips Market?

What is the Organs on Chips market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Organs on Chips Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

January, 2022: Elveflow announced the 5th Joint Transnational Call: Collaborative Innovative research in Personalized Medicine. This 5th ERA PerMed JTC is used for Organ-on-chip for personalized biomarker analysis, Characterization of the personal microbiome, Microfluidics for machine learning and Lab-on-chip for fast and parallel analysis of proteins, metabolites, biomarkers.

September, 2021: Altis Biosystems, Inc., announced a Research Funding Initiative focused on one unifying purpose and to accelerate research into complex diseases and aid researchers in unlocking biological mysteries.

September, 2021: Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. and BiomimX® Srl have signed a research collaboration agreement aimed at introducing and applying new Organs-on-Chip based technological solutions to the intra-articular medical device discovery process.

This market titled "Organs on Chips Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 28.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 125.7 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 28.1% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Liver, Heart, Lung, Other Organ Types



Application: - Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, Other Applications



End User: - Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Other End Users Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Blog: