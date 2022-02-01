Global Teleradiology Market Research Report 2022-2027 - Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teleradiology Increase in Internet Penetration Shaping End Users Purchase Behaviour

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teleradiology Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report considers the present scenario of the teleradiology market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Radiology is one of the segments that adopt digital technology in a faster phase than other healthcare segments. Medical imaging is one of the largely researched fields. Nines, one of the teleradiology companies in 2020, received the US FDA clearance for its Nines AI medical device, which supports the automated radiological review of CT Head images. This helps them to indicate the possible presence of various time-critical and life-threatening indications, intracranial indications.
The services segment dominated the market accounting and demand for the services across the globe. The primary revenue generation for this happens through the service provided for the clients. Larger hospitals directly partner with the teleradiology service providers and completely take care of teleradiology services across the clock and increase patient access.
In the global teleradiology market, North America accounted for the share of 50%. Radiology and cardiology are the two leading teleradiology and telehealth applications in the region.
Philips plans to build its teleradiology services platform based on the US company Direct Radiology. This company plans to scale the support to radiologists globally.
KEY MARKET DRIVERS
- Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teleradiology Increase in Internet Penetration Shaping End Users Purchase Behaviour
- Increased Outsourcing of Teleradiology Services
- Increased Adoption of Telehealth
- Shortage of Radiologists
- Shift Toward Digitalization in Radiology
- Increasing Demand for Nighthawk & Speciality Modalities
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Prominent Vendors
- Koninklijke Philips
- Radiology partners
- Teleradiology solution
Other Prominent Vendors
- Agfa
- Cloudex Radiology
- Cerner
- Doctor Net
- Everlight Radiology
- FUJIFILM
- Matrix Imaging Solutions
- Medweb
- Medica
- Mayfair
- Nautilus Medical
- NightHawk Radiology
- Nines
- NucleusHealth
- Nextrad
- ONRAD
- RamSoft
- Radmedic
- Real Rads
- Speciality Teleradiology
- Siemens Healthineers
- Telediagnosis Solutions
- Telerad Tech
- Telemedicine Clinic
- Telediagnosys Solutions
- USARAD.COM
- Vesta Teleradiology
- Voyager Imaging
- WebRad
- 4Ways Healthcare
- 5C Network
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Teleradiology
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Adoption Of AI In Teleradiology
8.2 Increased Outsourcing Of Teleradiology Services
8.3 Increased Adoption Of Telehealth
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Shortage Of Radiologists
9.2 Shift Toward Digitalization In Radiology
9.3 Increasing Demand For Nighthawk & Specialty Modalities
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increased Chances Of Mis-Diagnosis
10.2 Lack Of Standard Interoperability In Teleradiology Infrastructure
10.3 Data Security & Privacy Risks
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Services
12.4 General Consultation
12.5 Nighthawk & Emergency
12.6 Specialty/ Elective
12.7 Second Opinion
12.8 Software & Hardware
13 Imaging Technique
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Ultrasound
13.4 X-Ray
13.5 Computer Tomography
13.6 MRI
13.7 Mammography
13.8 PET/SPECT
13.9 Others
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Cardiology
14.4 Orthopedic
14.5 Oncology
14.6 Neurology
14.7 Gastroenterology
14.8 Dental
14.9 OBG & GYN
14.10 Others
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals & Clinics
15.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers & Labs
15.5 Others
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg229m
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.