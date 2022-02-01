Astanza Laser Designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2022

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astanza Laser, an award-winning industry-leading aesthetic laser company, has been designated as one of the top places to work in the United States and is now a 2022 Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says David Murrell, President of Astanza. "We prioritize our team members' happiness every day to ensure our Astanza family feels respected and valued. It means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and their jobs. We often say that Astanza does more than just sell tattoo and hair removal lasers–we're in the business of changing lives, and that includes everyone from our clients, to their patients, and our team members. This Great Place to Work Certification exemplifies the strong company culture that Astanza has built and proves that employee satisfaction is the driving force for business growth and success and making a true difference in our clients' lives."

Certification by Great Places to Work is a significant achievement that recognizes strong corporate culture, employee empowerment, approachable management, and a positive work environment. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, a minimum of 7 out of 10 employees must report a consistently positive experience at Astanza to gain Certification. Furthermore, an organization must meet a positive rate of 46% or higher and a Trust Index™ score of 65% or greater. Overall, 100% of Astanza's employees participated in the survey which resulted in a 96% Trust Index score, landing Astanza in the top 5% of certified companies nationwide.

"We congratulate Astanza on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."



About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a "Great Place to Work".

Astanza offers a dynamic and fun work environment where initiative, creativity, and education are valued. Interested in joining the Astanza team? Visit our career page to see our available positions.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

