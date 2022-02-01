CloudMD Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

Daniel Lee is stepping down as CFO and will remain available to support the transition while CloudMD initiates a comprehensive executive search



Sean Carr will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer, bringing 20+ years of CFO experience in large, complex healthcare and technology companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. DOCDOCRF6PH)) ("CloudMD" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, announced today that Daniel Lee stepped down as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective January 31, 2022, for personal reasons. As part of a planned transition, Daniel will remain available to the Company through March 31, 2022 to support the smooth changeover. Sean Carr, previously SVP Finance, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer and is currently working with Daniel to oversee CloudMD's annual audit and the comprehensive integration of its recent acquisitions.

Sean has over 20 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer of large healthcare and technology companies, including the Canadian Addiction Treatment Centers, AIM Health Group (which was sold to McKesson in 2013), and Venus Concept Inc. (a NASDAQ-listed company, which operates in over 60 countries). In addition, he has overseen multiple M&A transactions, leading due diligence, negotiation, and successful integration. Sean was already an integral part of CloudMD's senior management team and, as Interim CFO, he will be even more heavily involved in the Company's cost optimization project and part of the executive management team focused on executing on cost synergies and cost saving opportunities to drive profitability and growth.

"I'd like to thank Daniel for his dedication and support over a time of incredible growth. As CFO during our start-up phase, his hard work and entrepreneurial spirit were invaluable and helped us put in place the foundation of our connected healthcare ecosystem," said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD. "Sean has extensive experience as CFO of several large healthcare and technology companies. His track record of executing multiple M&A deals and his proven ability to integrate and generate synergies make him the perfect fit to lead the Company's finance function during this period. With the acquisition of MindBeacon and the depth we've built up in our finance and accounting team, now is the perfect time to begin our search for a permanent CFO with experience in large public companies, global expansion, M&A integration and driving cost synergies."

"I'm thrilled to be able to take on a bigger role at CloudMD and leverage my experience in M&A integration and cost control to bring CloudMD to the next level and a return to profitability," said Sean Carr, Interim CFO of CloudMD. "CloudMD has created something special with their integrated healthcare ecosystem and the coming years are going to be an exciting time for the Company."

The Company has grown incredibly quickly and to support the next phase of growth, CloudMD will be initiating a comprehensive executive search for a CFO who is an experienced financial leader that will help execute on the integration of MindBeacon, realization of cost synergies, global expansion, and will be instrumental in shaping the long-term financial strategy of the Company.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient's healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD's proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD's business is separated into three main divisions: Clinics and Pharmacies, Digital Solution and Enterprise Health Solutions, the Company's fastest growing division. CloudMD's Enterprise Health Solutions Division has built a leading employer healthcare solutions, including its Comprehensive Integrated Health Services Platform, which offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for educational institutions, corporations, insurers, and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their students, employees, and customers.

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals, over 500 clinics, and over 5 million individuals across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca .

