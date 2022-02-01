Syneos Health Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, February 17th, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® SYNH, the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 17th, 2022, prior to its earnings call at 8:00 a.m. ET
Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.
A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com after 1:00 p.m. on February 17th, 2022.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® SYNH is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.
We bring together approximately 28,000 minds, across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients.
Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.
To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.
|Investor Relations Contact:
|Press/Media Contact:
|Ronnie Speight
|Gary Gatyas
|Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
|Executive Director, External Communications
|+1 919 745 2745
|+1 908 763 3428
|Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com
|gary.gatyas@syneoshealth.com
