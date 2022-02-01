Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna, STIGA, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, & Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present robotic lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The growing urbanization and the growing interest in developing the visual appeal of gardens by households favor autonomous robotic lawn mower market growth. Lithium-ion technology is particularly gaining prominence in lawn machinery as they are eco-friendly, compact, lightweight, and eliminates the cord's use.
The new technologies emerging in the global robotic lawn mower market include the barrier recognition system, lawn mapping, and lawn memory. These technologies enhance the performance of robotic lawn mowers and increase their efficiency and effectiveness.
The size of the lawns and green spaces in the residential areas remains significantly smaller compared to other end users. Hence, the demand for these lawn mowers remains high from the residential segment. Various existing vendors and new players are launching small-sized robotic lawn mowers with multiple technologies to stay competitive in the marketplace.
Western Europe has a mature market in garden tools. However, historical cities and those more compactly built, particularly in southern and eastern EU states, are witnessing a lack of space and greenery. Thus, these cities are accelerating the development of sustainable strategies and incorporating urban green spaces that are expected to increase the dependence on lawn maintenance programs.
The key players in the robotic lawn mower market are Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, STIGA S.p.A, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The demand for yard and lawn care services increases from the non-commercial end-user segment due to increasing disposable income. Therefore, The demand for robot mowers is expected to grow significantly from the landscaping service providers during the forecast period.
- In many developing economies, the government has undertaken green acreage expansion projects, which is expected to support market growth.
KEY MARKET DRIVERS
- Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers
- Healthy Growth of landscaping Industry
- Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities
- Lower Operating Cost of Product
- Growing Demand from Golf Courses
KEY VENDORS
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna Group
- STIGA S.P.A
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Briggs & Stratton
- STIHL
- Deere & Company
- Future GenRobots
- Greenworks Tools
- Hitachi
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- iRobot
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- Lineatielle
- LG Electronics
- Mamibot Manufacturing USA
- Positecgroup
- Stanley Black & Decker
- The Kobi Company
- The Toro Company
- Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
- SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd
- WIPER S.R.L.
- Yamabiko Europe
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., ltd
- Zipper Maschinen GmbH
- E.Zicom
- Volta
- Milagrow HumanTech
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Technology Trends
7.2.1 Voice Commands
7.2.2 GPS Connectivity
7.2.3 Smartphone Connectivity
7.2.4 Sensor Control
7.3 Dawn Of Robotic Lawn Mowers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Design & Working System
7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation
7.5 Value Chain Analysis
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers
7.5.3 Manufacturers
7.5.4 Distribution Centers
7.5.5 Dealers/Distributors
7.5.6 Retailers
7.5.7 End-Users
7.6 Impact Of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Adoption Of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
8.2 Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior
8.3 Adoption Of Technologies (AI, Sensors, GPS)
8.4 Development Of Smart Cities
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Resolution Of Safety Hazards Of Traditional Lawn Mowers
9.2 Healthy Growth Of Landscaping Industry
9.3 Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities
9.4 Lower Operating Cost Of Robotic Lawn Mowers
9.5 Growing Demand From Golf Courses
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increased Competition From Chinese Vendors
10.2 Volatility In Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins
10.3 Rise Of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & High Adoption Of Artificial Grass
10.4 Lower Penetration In Underdeveloped & Emerging Nations
10.5 High Acquisition, Installation & Maintenance Cost
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Geographic Insights
11.3 Segmental Overview
11.4 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027
11.4.1 By Value
11.4.2 By Volume
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
11.6 Pestel Analysis
12 Lawn Area
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Small-Sized
12.5 Medium-Sized
12.6 Large-Sized
13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers
13.5 Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Residential
14.5 Professional Landscaping Services
14.6 Golf Courses & Other Sport Arenas
14.7 Others
15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Offline
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Dealers & Distributors
15.4.3 Specialty Stores
15.4.4 Mass Market Players
15.4.5 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
15.4.6 Market By Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)
15.5 Online
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Direct Sales
15.5.3 Third-Party Sales
15.5.4 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
15.5.5 Market By Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
16.3 Geographic Overview
