United States Glass Shower Door Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Vendors - CERA Sanitaryware, Jaquar, Jeld Wen, & Masco

A considerable increase in demand for glass shower doors from numerous households is expected to drive the growth of the glass shower door industry.

The market players of the glass shower compete on various grounds such as product type, glass type, distribution channel, doors type, and end-user. The fastest-growing states in the US will provide scope to the vendors to capitalize on in the coming years.

For instance, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Colorado are some of the fast-growing states in the country. Most of these states have a high median disposable income and a growing personal income at the rate of nearly 5%-8%. Thus, all these factors will accelerate the demand for the United States glass shower door market in the forecast period.

Framed glass doors are cheaper and can be afforded by the people belonging in the semi-urban and rural areas also. The demand for framed glass doors is expected to rise in the low incomes areas of the US, such as in the Midwestern region as the household income of the people residing in the Midwestern lies between the range of USD 62000-65000. People in the region are expected to invest in framed glass shower doors due to price constraints which will drive the demand of the glass shower door market in the US.

The major factors which have resulted in higher usage of tempered glass for shower doors can be attributed to its strength to withstand breakage. Moreover, the process of tempering makes the glass tough as well as scratch-resistant. All such factors have resulted in higher demand for tempered glass for doors hence contributing to the highest share of the shower sliding system market in the US.

The Southern region accounts for the highest population in the US and also the hottest region in the country. The number of residential housing units is increasing at a rapid pace in major states such as Texas, Florida, Georgia, Carolina, Arizona, and Oklahoma. This and rising household income is driving the demand for the product in the U.S.

The western region consists of developed and fast-growing states such as California, Washington, Utah, and more. The increasing disposable income and consumer spending led the people to spend more on the house which result in the installation of glass shower doors as glass interiors to give an elegant and royal look to the house.

The key players in the United States glass shower door market are CERA Sanitaryware, Jaquar, Jeld Wen, and Masco Corporation.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Since glasses like starphire glass are expensive, a higher sales volume of glasses is expected to generate higher revenue from the customer which will eventually lead to the overall growth in the market in the US.

Online retailing is a big opportunity for the vendors dealing in the glass shower doors market, as people in the country highly prefer to buy a product online. The high internet penetration rate, technology advancement, busy schedules restrict people to visit offline stores.

The frameless shower glass doors are installed with better features such as a pin system, remote control, or alarm sound and look more attractive than doors with frames. This is driving their demand in the US.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Starphire Glass Doors

Increasing Online Retailing for Glass Shower Doors

Rapid Adoption of Frameless Glass Doors

Growing Home Renovation Market in the US

Significant Growth in Residential Sector

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Although established players dominate the North America shower glass door market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants that produce low-cost products to target the developing end markets.

The scope of the product differentiation is low in the market and quality, price, and after-sales service are decisive variables affecting the sales of glass products.

Key Vendors

CERA Sanitaryware

Jaquar

Jeld Wen

Masco Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

ABC glass and mirror

American Standard Brand

Aston

Basco Manufacturing Company

Coastal Industries

Delta Faucet Company

DreamLine

Guardian Industries

Kohler

MAAX Bath

VIGO Industries

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Manufacturing Process

7.2.1 Melting & Refining

7.2.2 Float Bath

7.2.3 Coating

7.2.4 Annealing

7.2.5 Inspection

7.2.6 Cutting To Order

7.3 Construction Insights

7.4 Raw Materials Insights

7.5 Impact Of Covid-19

7.6 Industry FAQ'S

7.6.1 How Will The US Glass Shower Door Market Perform In The Coming Years?

7.6.2 Which Glass Type Segment Has The Highest Revenue Share And Fastest Growth In The Market?

7.6.3 Which End User Generates The Highest Revenue For Glass Shower Door Vendors Operating In The US?

7.6.4 Which Is The Fastest-Growing And Most Preferred Doors Type Segment In The Market?



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Demand For Samphire Glass Doors

8.2 Surge In Online Retailing Of Glass Shower Doors

8.3 Rapid Adoption Of Frameless Glass Doors

8.4 Growing Home Renovation Market In US



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Significant Growth In Residential Sector

9.2 Unprecedented Urbanization In US

9.3 Growth In Tourism & Hospitality Industry

9.4 Rising Demand For Prefabricated Construction



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Low Demand For Glass Shower Doors In Low-Income Areas

10.2 Uncertainties In Demand For Glass Shower Doors



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Value Chain Analysis

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers

11.2.3 Manufacturers

11.2.4 Third-Party Distributors/Dealers

11.2.5 Wholesalers/Retailers

11.2.6 End-User

11.3 Distribution Insights

11.4 Adoption Of Shower Enclosure By Regions

11.4.1 West

11.4.2 South

11.4.3 Northeast

11.4.4 Midwest

11.5 Market Size & Forecast

11.6 Product

11.7 Glass

11.8 Door

11.9 Distribution Channel

11.10 End User

11.11 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Frameless Glass

12.4 Framed Glass



13 Glass Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.2.1 Clear Glass

13.2.2 Opaque Glass

13.2.3 Rain Glass

13.2.4 Patterned Glass

13.2.5 Tinted Glass

13.3 Tempered Glass

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.2 Market By Geography

13.4 Laminated Glass

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.2 Market By Geography



14 End User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Residential Sector

14.4 Hospitality Sector

14.5 Other Commercial Sectors



15 Door Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 BI-Fold Doors

15.4 Sliding Doors

15.5 Single Doors



16 Distribution Channel

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Offline

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.2 Impact Of Covid-19

16.3.3 Market By Geography

16.4 Online

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.2 Direct Sales

16.4.3 Third-Party Sales

16.4.4 Market By Geography



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview

