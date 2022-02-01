Chargebee Raises Another $250M to Meet Surging Demand from Growing Subscription and SaaS businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargebee , the leading subscription management platform, today announced the closing of a $250 million investment round co-led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, along with returning investors including Insight Partners, Sapphire and Steadview Capital. This round follows a previous round in April raising $125 million at a $1.4 billion valuation, bringing the total investment in the company to $470 million.



More businesses are becoming or being born as recurring revenue businesses. UBS financial services firm predicts that this "subscription economy" will grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025, more than doubling its current $650 billion estimate. As the market grows, so does the opportunity for Chargebee's global customer base. The new round of funding will be used towards product innovation and global expansion to support the billing and revenue needs of current and future subscription businesses, as well as strategic corporate growth initiatives.

"We built Chargebee to solve infrastructure issues facing high-growth subscription businesses with a product roadmap laser focused on replacing in-house systems orchestrating the complex parts of revenue intelligence like billing and payments. As subscription offerings continue to rapidly evolve, our focus remains on providing a flexible growth engine to power, capture and understand revenue, all in real time," said Krish Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Chargebee. "This round of funding will drive innovation to empower the next generation of businesses leveraging subscription billing models to quickly start, scale and transform."

Chargebee manages revenue operations for subscription-based businesses ranging from early-stage startups to larger enterprises, including Freshworks, Calendly, Doodle and Pret a Manger. Through simple and seamless integrations, Chargebee captures the entire revenue lifecycle from first interaction to the closing of the books each month, empowering teams to make business growth decisions with confidence.

"We believe every company will be a subscription company in the future. The predictability of a subscription business model is extremely attractive, and Chargebee is the leading revenue management partner for the subscription economy. Its platform offers customers a real-time 360-degree view into revenues and user behavior and the intelligence they can use to quickly adapt and make better business decisions. Sequoia's investment reflects the growing market need and belief in the Chargebee team," said Tejeshwi Sharma, MD, Sequoia India.

The company recently expanded offerings to build a unified revenue management platform with strategic acquisitions of leaders in revenue recognition ( RevLock ) and churn deflection and retention ( Brightback ). In the last year, the platform also added capabilities to optimize revenue growth with new payment methods and gateways, support for one-time payments to meet local tax and e-voicing regulatory and compliance requirements, enhanced reporting and analytics and updated integrations with ERPs (Netsuite and Microsoft Dynamics) and CRMs (Hubspot and Zoho) to support more complex sales motions. The company has also expanded globally with new offices and investments in Australia and India and partnerships with industry leaders including GoCardless, Salesforce, Hubspot and PayPal.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is the subscription management platform that automates revenue operations of over 4,000 subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. The SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals, including SaaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications, and more, manage and grow revenue by automating subscription, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition operations and provides key metrics, reports, and business insights. Founded in 2011, Chargebee counts businesses, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com amongst its global customer base. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com

