Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of PV-10® Neuroendocrine Cancer Abstract for Oral Presentation at 2022 European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS) Annual Conference

KNOXVILLE, TN, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus PVCT today announced that data from an ongoing clinical trial of investigational cancer immunotherapy PV-10 (rose bengal sodium), which has completed enrollment for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors (NET) metastatic to the liver (mNET) refractory to somatostatin analogs (SSAs) and peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) (NCT02693067), will be presented at the annual conference of the European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS), to be held in a hybrid setting from March 10-11, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain and online.
The abstract, which was accepted for oral presentation, is entitled:
- "Phase 1 study of Intralesional (IL) rose bengal (PV-10), an investigational autolytic immunotherapy" (Abstract ID: 3455, I25).
About PV-10
Intralesional (IL) administration of PV-10 for the treatment of solid tumor cancers can yield immunogenic cell death within hours of tumor injection, and induce tumor-specific reactivity in circulating T cells within days. This PV-10-induced functional T cell response may be enhanced and boosted in combination with immune checkpoint blockade (CB). In CB-refractory disease, PV-10 may restore disease-specific T cell function. PV-10 has been administered to over 450 patients with melanoma and cancers of the liver in both monotherapy and combination therapy settings. IL PV-10 is administered under visual, tactile, or ultrasound guidance to superficial malignancies, and under CT or ultrasound guidance to visceral hepatic tumors.
Systemic administration of PV-10 is undergoing preclinical study as prophylactic and therapeutic treatments for high-risk and refractory adult solid tumor cancers, and as a therapeutic treatment for relapsed and refractory blood cancers.
About Provectus
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a family of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes. Multi-route of administration drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, virology, microbiology, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), and animal health. Information about the Company's clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.
Trademarks
PV-10® is registered trademark of Provectus Pharmatech, Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S.A.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: The information in this press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of U.S. securities legislation, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on the opinions and estimates of Company management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "budget," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "may," "will," "project," "predict," "potential," "targeting," "intend," "could," "might," "should," "believe," and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
The safety and efficacy of the agents and/or uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any particular revenue levels.
Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and Provectus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including those described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Provectus' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
###
Contact:
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Heather Raines, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (866) 594-5999
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.