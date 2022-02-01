Builders FirstSource to Host Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

DALLAS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR ("Builders FirstSource" or the "Company") will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to discuss the Company's financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the Company's press release announcing its financial results will be made available at 6:00 a.m. Central Time prior to the market open on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource website at www.bldr.com.
To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 877-876-9176 (U.S. and Canada) and 785-424-1670 (international), Conference ID: BLDRQ42021. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Tuesday, March 8, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 800-839-8708 (U.S. and Canada) and 402-220-6077 (international) and refer to pass code BLDRQ42021. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company's website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.
About Builders FirstSource
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with approximately 580 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 85 of the top 100 MSA's, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.
Contact
Michael Neese
SVP, Investor Relations
Builders FirstSource, Inc.
(214) 765-3804
Source: Builders FirstSource, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.