Oyster Consulting Hires Fred Wagstaff

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Fred Wagstaff joined its financial consulting team to support and focus on growing the firm's FINOP and CFO support services.



Wagstaff expands Oyster's ability to provide industry experts who have the experience and resources to navigate regulatory nuances and interpretations. His 40 years of experience through multiple mergers and acquisitions is also a strong asset in Oyster's Strategic, Planning and Execution services.

"I'm excited to have Fred join our financial consulting team. His background compliments our team's ability to provide our clients with experienced industry professionals who understand the finer points of financial reporting," said Rob Hall, CFO of Oyster.

Prior to joining Oyster, Fred served as CFO for SA Stone Wealth Management, Inc. and as EVP and CFO of Sterne Agee Financial Services, Inc. (predecessor to SA Stone Wealth Management). In addition to his FINOP/CFO responsibilities, he led the finance aspects of the sale of Sterne Agee & Leach, Inc. (predecessor to StoneX Financial, Inc.) and Sterne Agee Financial Services to StoneX Group Inc., as well as the acquisition accounting of the purchase of WRP Investments, Inc. by Sterne Agee Financial Services.

"I am very pleased to be joining such a talented and professional group at Oyster Consulting," said Wagstaff. "I look forward to leveraging my CFO and FINOP experiences with our clients, providing them with cost effective services that will enable them to drive their business forward."

Oyster Consulting gives financial services industry clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. We have the expertise, experience and licensed professionals you need, all under one roof. Our seasoned industry leaders provide consulting, outsourcing and software to help you plan, manage risk, achieve compliance and optimize operations so you can focus on running and growing your business.

