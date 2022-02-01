Telesat Selects Cobham SATCOM for Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station Terminals

OTTAWA and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat TSAT, one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Cobham SATCOM, a leading global provider of satellite communications solutions to the land and maritime sectors, have announced an Agreement to deploy high-performance Cobham SATCOM 3-axis TRACKER 4000 terminals for the Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station network.



Under the terms of the agreement, Cobham SATCOM will manufacture, integrate, and install advanced Ka-band tracking antennas at Telesat's sites throughout the world, and provide long-term logistics and maintenance support. The radome-protected antennas will provide accurate tracking in the most adverse weather conditions, ensuring high availability and throughput for carrier-grade performance. Based on Cobham SATCOM's successful TRACKER Gateway series, the Landing Station terminals offer industry-leading performance, high reliability, and low total cost of ownership.

"Cobham SATCOM's innovative antenna technology delivers robust, resilient and highly-efficient performance with compelling economics," said Aneesh Dalvi, Telesat's Director of LEO Landing Stations and User Terminals. "The low power consumption of the TRACKER antennas provides significant financial benefits, and is well-aligned with Telesat Lightspeed objectives to provide best-in-class enterprise-grade connectivity while reducing the carbon footprint of our system and maintaining a green and sustainable planet."

"I am extremely proud that we have been selected by Telesat for this critical element of Telesat Lightspeed," said Leif Ottosson, CEO at Cobham SATCOM. "It underscores the strong relationship forged between Telesat and Cobham SATCOM over many years. In combining our extensive heritage in tracking technologies and experience developing antenna systems for multiple non-geostationary satellite systems, we are excited by the opportunity to install our TRACKER terminals across the global Landing Station network, and to help enable Telesat's next-generation services for commercial, defence and government customers worldwide."

Telesat's telecom, enterprise, maritime and aviation customer terminals will connect to the Telesat Lightspeed satellites that carry the user traffic through the mesh space network to Landing Stations deployed globally. Each Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station will host multiple TRACKER antennas, along with the baseband, network and control systems. The Landing Stations will connect user traffic to Points-of-Presences for telecom networks, internet and cloud services, and will support private interconnection for customer networks.

Cobham SATCOM will integrate the TRACKER antennas with baseband modems from SatixFy, to enable the Telesat Lightspeed network to provide 15 Tbps of global network capacity. Up to four TRACKER antennas may be simultaneously pointed at each Telesat Lightspeed satellite, allowing efficient use of satellite capacity and very high customer throughput in both forward and return directions.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat Corporation ("Telesat") TSAT is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world's most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

About Cobham SATCOM

Cobham SATCOM is a global leader in satellite communications solutions for the maritime and land segments, providing business- and mission-critical connectivity to a broad range of service provider, enterprise, and government customers.

Cobham SATCOM designs and manufactures high-performance satellite communications and critical communications products under the EXPLORER, SAILOR, Sea Tel and TRACKER brands. We offer outstanding performance and value, with unrivaled support through our global sales and service network.

Cobham SATCOM is the market leader in tracking antennas for maritime, fixed, and mobile applications, for use across GEO, LEO and MEO systems. We are the trusted provider and partner for multiple NGSO constellation operators, who rely on our Gateway antennas to ensure highly reliable, carrier grade backbone connectivity, as well as User Terminals to enable innovative new commercial and government services around the globe.

About Cobham SATCOM TRACKER Series

A new approach to gateways and user terminals - scalable, easily implemented and supported, highly reliable and low cost of ownership. TRACKER Gateways and User Terminals have been selected by LEO/MEO constellation operators, government agencies, and EO and New Space service providers based on proven performance and reliability, robust design suitable for all environments, low total cost of ownership, and Cobham SATCOM's ability to meet demanding implementation schedules.

Modular and easily configured, TRACKER terminals are available in a range of sizes and in single, dual, or triple frequency bands. Three-axis tracking with protective radome allows operation in the harshest environments and ensures accurate tracking at all times, with optimum signal quality, high throughput, low power consumption, and high reliability. In addition to standard foundation or structure mounting, portable and transportable TRACKER user terminals offer additional flexibility. Whether single or dual band, these rugged, lightweight full-tracking terminals allow easy network expansion and provide a new range of capabilities for Comms on the Pause.

Whether for high speed communications, data links, emerging New Space applications, or rapid deployment, TRACKER has become the most dependable choice for business-critical and mission-critical gateways and user terminals.

