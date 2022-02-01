Denarius Changes Name to Denarius Metals Corp.

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") DSLV announced today that it has changed its name to Denarius Metals Corp. effective immediately and its website can be found at www.denariusmetals.com.



Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, said, "In the formative stage of Denarius in 2020, our initial acquisitions centered on two silver-gold projects in high-grade mining districts in Colombia. With the acquisition in 2021 of our new flagship polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Andalucia Region, Southern Spain, located within the Iberian Pyrite Belt, our new name reflects the broadening of our universe to include a wider range of metals. The Lomero-Poyatos Project has a historical estimate in the inferred category of 20.9 Mt of 3.1 g/t gold, 62 g/t silver, 0.9% copper, 0.9% lead and 3.1% zinc. We are very encouraged by our recently announced early drilling results at Lomero-Poyatos, which provide a clear indication of the potential of this well-known VMS deposit, and through our ongoing drilling campaign, we are focused on unlocking long-term value for our shareholders."

There is no change to the Company's trading symbols for its common shares and common share purchase warrants and we expect that trading on the TSXV under the Company's new name will formally commence on February 2, 2022. In the interim, trading will continue under the Company's old name. The new ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the Company's common shares are CA2482331089 and 248233108, respectively. For the Company's listed common share purchase warrants DSLV, the new ISIN and CUSIP numbers are CA2482331162 and 248233116, respectively.

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain and the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company also owns the Zancudo Project in Colombia which is currently being explored by IAMGOLD Corp. pursuant to an option agreement for the exploration and potential purchase of an interest in the project.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to expected timing for the name change to be applied by the TSXV and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of February 18, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

investors@denariusmetals.com