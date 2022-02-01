Magellan Rx Management Collaborates with Zipline to Deliver Prescription Medications by Autonomous Aircraft

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magellan Rx Management , the full-service pharmacy benefits management division of Magellan Health, Inc. , and Zipline , the global leader in instant logistics, today announced a partnership to deliver prescription medications, including specialty medications that treat chronic, complex conditions, directly to patients' homes via autonomous aircraft.



Magellan Rx will be the first pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) to deliver specialty and traditional medications through Zipline, which designs, manufactures and operates the world's largest automated on-demand delivery service. Initially, this option will be available to Magellan Rx members in the North Carolina service area and will provide a re-imagined consumer-centric approach to support patients on their healthcare journey.

Magellan Rx expects to begin operations in 2022, pending approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and will operate from Zipline's existing distribution center in Kannapolis, North Carolina, which is capable of serving customers within 7,800 square miles. Through automated on-demand delivery, healthcare organizations and patients can receive the medications they need in as little as fifteen minutes.

"The team at Magellan Rx Management is thrilled to collaborate with Zipline and be the first PBM to deliver specialty and traditional medications via drone," said Mostafa Kamal, chief executive officer at Magellan Rx Management. "For us, it is about challenging the status quo, and leveraging cutting edge technology to reimagine the ways in which we can improve access, care, and quality for individuals with complex and rare conditions who are often challenged with additional hurdles on their healthcare journey. Reliable, on-demand deliveries with Zipline help us advance our existing consumer-centric approach where patients can get the critical medications they need delivered, on their time, when they need them, right to their own homes."

"Instant logistics can transform health outcomes for those that need it most," said Keller Rinaudo, founder and CEO at Zipline. "With Magellan Rx Management, we're working to reimagine the patient experience, bring care closer to home, and ultimately help patients treat and manage chronic and complex health conditions."

Magellan Rx Management is joining a growing number of organizations including health systems, governments, and leading global companies that are partnering with Zipline around the world. To date, Zipline has flown more than 16 million miles, completed over 235,000 commercial deliveries, and will soon operate in five countries. On average, Zipline makes a delivery once every four minutes.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management , a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is shaping the future of pharmacy. As a next-generation pharmacy organization, we deliver meaningful solutions to the people we serve. As pioneers in specialty drug management, industry leaders in Medicaid pharmacy programs and disruptors in pharmacy benefit management, we partner with our customers and members to deliver a best-in-class healthcare experience.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com .

About Zipline: Zipline is the global instant logistics leader. Our purpose is to inspire possibility, transform systems and serve all people equally. We design, manufacture and operate the world's largest automated on-demand delivery service, which to date has made more than 235,000 commercial deliveries containing more than 5 million units of vaccines and other medical products, reducing delivery emissions by 98% compared to traditional methods. Zipline is the trusted partner for governments, global brands and leading health care systems. For more information, visit flyzipline.com.