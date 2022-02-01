CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 2 Register Now

MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 24th Emerging Growth Conference.
The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.
Register for the conference here.
The schedule for February 2, 2022, is as follows:
(All times are Eastern Time Zone)
We may see some schedule changes on Wednesday. To stay current on the schedule, please follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EmergingGrowthC
10:00 – 10:30
Bannerman Energy Ltd. BNNLF, BMN
Keynote speaker: Brandon Munro, CEO
10:30 – 11:00
Enthusiast Gaming EGLX
Keynote speaker: Adrian Montgomery, CEO
11:00 – 11:30
Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI
Keynote speaker: Hill Davis, CEO & Laura Dowling, CMO
11:30 – 12:00
ShiftPixy PIXY
Keynote speaker: Scott Absher, Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
12:00 – 12:30
Bergio International, Inc. BRGO
Keynote speaker: Berge Abajian, CEO
12:30 – 1:00
Intermission
1:00 – 1:30
Global Arena Holding, Inc. GAHC
Keynote speaker: John Matthews, CEO
1:30 – 2:00
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., AITX
Keynote speaker: Steven Reinharz, President & CEO
2:00 – 2:30
Gratomic Inc. CBULF, GRAT
Keynote speaker: Arnoldus Brand, President & CEO
2:30 – 3:00
Social Life Network WDLF
Keynote speaker: Ken Tapp, CEO
3:00 – 3:30
Danavation Technologies Corp., DVNCF, DVN
Keynote speaker: John Ricci, President & CEO
All interested in attending should visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.
These exciting virtual conferences are like attending an "in person" event, you can sign in and out as often as you like.
About EmergingGrowth.com
Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leading independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content, in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.
The next step in its evolution is the Emerging Growth Conference.
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in an effective and time efficient manner.
The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.
All Conferences are first announced on Twitter – Follow us on Twitter
All Conference replays emerge on our YouTube Channel – Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.
If you believe your company, product or service is at the cusp of going mainstream, or you have an idea for an "Emerging Growth" company that might fit our model, contact us here.
Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.
Contact:
Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com
