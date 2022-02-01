Teladoc Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC, the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.
Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 for U.S. participants, or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #335463; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.
A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020 and #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.
