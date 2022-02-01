Dental 3D Printing Market to Reach USD 7.22 Billion by 2028 - Powered by Increased Customized Dental Models - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Dental 3D Printing Market finds that increasing customized dental models is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by the dental technicians and clinician's progressive diverting receptive towards the digital dentistry, the total Global Dental 3D Printing Market is estimated to reach USD 7.22 Billion by 2028, up from USD 2.13 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%.



Furthermore, the growing demand for dental prosthetics would also rise, because of macroeconomic aspects such as unhealthy food practices of individuals, which causes tooth-related disease to augment the growth of the global Dental 3D Printing Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Dental 3D Printing Market by Application (Orthodontics, Prosthodontics, Implantology), by Technology (Polyjet Technology, Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Vat Photopolymerization), by End Use (Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". The Global Dental 3D Printing Market stood at USD 2.13 Billion in the year 2021.

List of Prominent Players in the Dental 3D Printing Market:

Stratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Renishaw (UK), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Concept Laser (Germany), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), Asiga (Australia), Roland DG (Japan), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), SprintRay (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US, 3Dresyns (Spain), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Dental Solutions Israel (Israel), TRUMPF (Germany), 3BFab (Turkey), and Keystone Industries (US).

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Dental Awareness and Quick Technological Advancements Fuel Global Dental 3D Printing Market

The rising consumer awareness and quick technological advancements are the important aspects of the market revenue of the Dental 3D Printing Market, which is likely to stimulate the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising adoption of dental 3D printers in dental hospitals and clinics because of the growing usage of liquor, tobacco, and different unhealthy kinds of stuff in lifestyles are driving increased possibilities of bad dental conditions and oral cancer. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Easy restoration of the dental structure to Stimulate the Market Growth

Dental caries or tooth decay is a typical condition in all age groups, with the worldwide incidence of decayed and missing teeth growing in recent years. The dental implants, dental prosthetics, and different dental products manufactured by dental 3D printers find high usage in the restoration of the dental structure, Also, factors such as increasing Research and Development (R&D) expenditures, rising disposable income is leading to advanced dental customization resulting in the utilization of digital dentistry and positively anticipated as a driver the Dental 3D Printing Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of this industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Dental 3D Printing Market

North America has dominated the global Dental 3D Printing Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the lucrative growth opportunities the region offers due to the high and multiple incidences of tooth loss, high oral care spending, the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the popularity of digital dentistry.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Dental 3D Printing Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the affordability of advanced dental techniques and broadening the base of individuals opting for dental care as the number of dental care centres are increasing. Also, the increasing awareness among the people of oral healthcare is also expected to support the growth of the Dental 3D Printing Market in near future.

Recent Developments:

October, 2020: Formlabs (US) partnered with Braces on Demand (US) to enable Formlabs' dental users to 3D print braces and orthodontic appliances in-office with Braces on Demand's proprietary technology.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.13 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 7.22 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 30.1% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Application:



• Orthodontics



• Prosthodontics



• Implantology



Technology:



• Polyjet Technology



• Fused Deposition Modelling



• Selective Laser Sintering



• Vat Photopolymerization



• Others



End Use:



• Dental Clinics



• Dental Laboratories



• Academic and Research Institutes Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Blog: