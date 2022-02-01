Mobile Battery Market to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile battery market generated $21.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $38.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices and technological advancements drive the growth of the global mobile battery market. However, high costs and potential risks hazards related to lithium-ion batteries restrain the market growth. Contrarily, high energy efficiency requirements in technologically-updated consumer gadgets create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (295 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15844

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of mobile batteries halted due to lockdown implemented across many countries. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in carrying out manufacturing with full capacity.

The demand from applications such as smartphones, tablets, and other device manufacturing lowered significantly due to halt in daily operations during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to grow steadily post-lockdown.

The ban on import-export activities in China led to supply chain disruptions and supply-demand gap. As the restrictions are lifted off, the demand is estimated to restore.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mobile battery market based on type, application, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, the lithium-ion battery segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the nickel based segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Mobile Battery Market Request Here

Based on sales channel, the offline segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global mobile battery market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/15844

Leading players of the global mobile battery market analyzed in the research include Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Corporation, TWS, Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd., Maxell, Ltd., TianJin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd., Zhuhai CosMX Battery Co., Ltd., and Amperex Technology Limited.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Substation Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Utility Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Lithium Air Batteries Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Battery Energy Storage Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Secondary Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

﻿Portable Charger Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Battery Technology Market – Global Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021 - 2030

Battery Scarp Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Battery Electrolyte Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn