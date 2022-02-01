Body Energy Club Launches BEC BY THE GRAM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Here's some good news. Vancouver's largest health food and supplement store Body Energy Club (BEC) is launching a new sustainable grab-and-go shopping initiative to reduce its environmental impact, moving toward a zero-waste future. This initiative is a bulk-supplements pilot program called BEC by the Gram. It aims at reducing packaging waste in Vancouver's communities while also providing great savings during these unprecedented times.



Starting with BEC's Gastown store location, BEC's customers can now purchase some of their favourite supplements in bulk-form, charged by weight, and take them home in a sustainable bag.

Body Energy Club's founder Dominick Tousignant explains: "When we see empty packages and containers littering the streets of our beautiful city, it breaks our heart. Time is of the essence for food industry members, and more specifically health brands to innovate and offer more sustainable packaging options to its already savvy and eco-friendly customers". "The demand is there and we're making sure we keep our promise to be part of the solution for our communities and our future: this is another example of our efforts to practice good stewardship to Mother Nature with our environmentally friendly and sensible business practices".

While sustainability is the predominant driving force behind launching this program, convenience for the customer is also a focus. Without an assortment of plastic containers at home, shelf space can be freed up. Filling glass jars, paper bags, or just refilling existing plastic containers can cut down on clutter. As the program rolls out to more BEC locations, the company also plans to invite customers to bring their own containers directly to the store and fill them, removing the paper bags from the equation.

Here are simple tips for smart bulk shopping:

Consider your storage space

Clean your reusable packaging

Purchase bulk as a group for cost savings

Pay attention to shelf life

BEC by the Gram is starting with 30 products. These range from their popular vegan and whey protein powders, spirulina, L-glutamine, creatine, maca and collagen, to adaptogenic gummies. There's something for everyone in its By the Gram section! The BEC by the Gram pilot program is at the Gastown store (126 W Hastings, Vancouver. Tel.: 604-288-7009).

