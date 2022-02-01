Insights on the Dental Implants and Prosthetics Global Market to 2027 - by Material, Procedure, Product, Type of Facility and Region

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental implants and prosthetics market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population and corresponding age-related dental diseases, and the increasing willingness to adopt dental cosmetic surgery, are driving the growth of this market.

Cosmetic dentistry is rapidly expanding in both developed and developing nations, owing primarily to people's changing lifestyles and growing emphasis on dental aesthetics, which has resulted in a rapid increase for cosmetic procedures such as whitening, polishing, and restoration solutions. Moreover, growing awareness regarding dental treatments and the rise of periodontal diseases are also fueling the demand for dental implants and prosthetics. However, due to the high cost of implants, the cost of treatment with dental implants is extremely expensive, therefore this factor will restrain the growth of the market.

The global dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented based on material, procedure, product, and type of facility. Based on material, the market is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. Further titanium implants are segregated into titanium implants by connector, titanium implants by stage. Based on procedure, the market is segmented into plate-form dental implants, root-form dental implants. Based on products, the market is further classified into crowns, abutments, dentures. Further, based on the type of facility, the market is segmented into dental laboratories, hospitals, and clinics. The titanium implants segment is expected to have a significant share of the global market due to the rising prevalence of dental diseases, such as dental caries and other periodontal diseases, which is driving the growth of this segment.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region attributed to factors such as a high prevalence of dental disorders due to people are with an unhealthy diet, and largely addicted to tobacco and alcohol consumption. Moreover, increased activity has been observed in the use of effective biomaterials, various implant designs, surface modification, and surface functionalization to improve long-term treatment results, highlights the significance of dental implants, therefore this factor will be driving the growth of Asia-Pacific dental implants and prosthetics market. In addition, the adoption of advanced tools such as surgical robots for implantation procedures in China will also significantly increase market potential during the analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Research and Analysis by Material Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Research and Analysis by Procedure Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Research and Analysis by Product Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Research and Analysis by Type of Facility

