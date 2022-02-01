Insights on the Barium Carbonate Global Market to 2027 - by End-use and Region

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barium Carbonate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global barium carbonate market reached a value of US$ 577.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$872.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Barium carbonate (BaCO3) is a white solid sourced from the precipitation of barium hydroxide and urea. It is also obtained from mineral barite or barium chloride. Barium carbonate is water-insoluble, tasteless, odorless, dense and extremely toxic in nature. It is utilized in the production of various commercial products, which include rubber, paints, enamels, ceramics, oil drilling, glass, and bricks. Specialty glass made using barium carbonate provides radiation shielding in CRT televisions. It is also used in making bricks, clays, photographic paper coatings, hard ferrite magnets, permanent ceramic magnets for loudspeakers and in the removal of sulphate from salt brines before they are fed into electrolytic cells. Besides this, the high toxicity of barium carbonate makes it an ideal solution in the formulation of rodenticides
Barium Carbonate Market Trends:
Rapid expansion in the construction and real estate industries is primarily driving the global barium carbonate market toward growth. Besides this, governments of various nations have been focusing on infrastructural development, which is escalating the demand for bricks and ceramic tiles. The market growth is further supported by significantly increasing urbanization and disposable incomes, particularly in developing countries, which has led to the inflating sales of premium-quality decorative items, such as vases, glass paintings, and ceramic figurines.
Moreover, the electro-ceramics industry has been witnessing significant growth, wherein barium carbonate is utilized in the production of several components, such as piezoelectric transducers, electromechanical devices, sensors, and optical modulators. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent regulations to control environmental degradation caused by the industrial sector has prompted key players to adopt eco-friendly processes for producing barium carbonate, such as using methane as the reducing agent, which is creating a positive outlook for the market
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global barium carbonate market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on end use
Breakup by End Use:
- Glass
- Brick and Clay
- Barium Ferrites
- Photographic Paper Coatings
- Others
At present, barium carbonate is most widely used in glass production across the globe
Regional Insights:
- China
- Japan
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Europe
- Others
At the regional level, China exhibits a clear dominance in the market, accounting for majority of the total global market
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined, along with the profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Solvay S.A., Chemical Products Corporation, Hubei Jingshan Chutian Barium Salt Corporation Ltd., Guizhou Red Star Development Import and Export Co. Ltd., Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Shhanxi Ankang Jianghua Group Co. Ltd., Zaozhuang City Yongli Chemical Co., Ltd., etc
Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global barium carbonate market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global barium carbonate market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global barium carbonate market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global barium carbonate market?
5. What is the breakup of the global barium carbonate market based on the end-use?
6. What are the key regions in the global barium carbonate market?
7. Who are the key players/companies in the global barium carbonate market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Barium Carbonate Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.9.2 Manufacturing
5.9.3 Marketing
5.9.4 Distribution
5.9.5 Exports
5.9.6 End-Use
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.11 Trade Data
5.11.1 Imports
5.11.2 Exports
5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 China
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Japan
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Latin America
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Middle East and Africa
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Europe
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market by End-Use
7.1 Glass
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Brick and Clay
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Barium Ferrites
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Photographic Paper Coatings
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Structure
8.2 Key Players
9 Barium Carbonate Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved
9.3 Manufacturing Process
9.4 Detailed Process Flow
9.5 Raw Material Requirements
9.6 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates
10 Barium Carbonate Feedstock Market Analysis
10.1 Barite
10.1.1 Market Performance
10.1.1.1 Volume Trends
10.1.1.2 Value Trends
10.1.2 Price Trends
10.1.3 Market Breakup by Region
10.1.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.1.5 Key Suppliers
10.2 Pet Coke
10.2.1 Market Performance
10.2.1.1 Volume Trends
10.2.1.2 Value Trends
10.2.2 Price Trends
10.2.3 Market Breakup by Region
10.2.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.2.5 Key Suppliers
10.3 Sodium Carbonate
10.3.1 Market Performance
10.3.1.1 Volume Trends
10.3.1.2 Value Trends
10.3.2 Price Trends
10.3.3 Market Breakup by Region
10.3.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.3.5 Key Suppliers
11 Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1d03y6
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.