Indegene hires Tech Mahindra's Pankaj Kakkar to strengthen its Global Operations

PRINCETON, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider announced the appointment of Pankaj Kakkar, former Head of Healthcare Provider Delivery at Tech Mahindra to strengthen its Global Operations. Pankaj is a technology industry veteran with about three decades of experience in leadership roles.
Anand Kiran, Cofounder and EVP, Indegene said "As healthcare organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey, Indegene has witnessed significant growth enabling them with deep industry expertise and fit-for-purpose technology. Pankaj's expertise in establishing global delivery centers, leading and scaling business operations, and advising and managing clients across regions, is invaluable to sustain growth at Indegene. By leveraging contemporary enterprise technology, strengthening data systems, and building future ready organizational systems and processes, Pankaj will set the strategy and scale global operations to further Indegene's purpose to enable healthcare organizations be future ready."
Indegene recently raised USD 200 million from the Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital to accelerate its global expansion and further ramp up its M&A activity. The company hired over 2,000 people during the pandemic alone, taking its headcount to more than 4,000 across its global locations. As healthcare organizations adapted to a digital-first model and grow in markets around the world, Indegene's Global Operations team enhanced their agility with its strong onshore and nearshore capabilities.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:
Pankaj Kakkar, SVP, Global Operations, Indegene added, "The healthcare industry is quickly catching up with its peers in digital adoption. Indegene has emerged as its trusted, specialist solution provider. I am delighted to be a part of Indegene's dynamic team and contribute to its growth. I am confident that we will further strengthen our global operations for an effective and efficient delivery, and create winning outcomes for our customers."
About Indegene
Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model. Many of the leading, global healthcare organizations rely on Indegene to deliver effective and efficient clinical, medical and commercial outcomes every day. From strategy to execution, Indegene enables healthcare organizations be future ready. To learn more about how Indegene delivers on its purpose, please visit www.indegene.com
