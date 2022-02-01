GZ6G Technologies Expands Software Development Team with Key Hires

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. GZIC, an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities and other large venues, today announced key new hires to build out its software engineering team. The team is focused on accelerating the development of proprietary WiFi 6 and 5G software (SaaS platforms) for smart cities and venues, providing access to custom software services, and meeting the demands of a dynamic and emerging technologies market.

The new hires fill multiple roles in software and data analytics. Immediate responsibilities include the development of proprietary products across a variety of platforms including IPTV, WiFi, Captive Portal, and Point of Sale. The augmented team will continue to focus on GZ6G's mission of exploring innovative enterprise applications using automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, IoT, data analytics, cloud applications, and cutting-edge technologies.

The new hires, who have considerable technology, engineering and development expertise include:

Abdallah Altabakhi, IT Engineer

Aline Espino, Front End Designer

Josh Slone, Front End Designer

Keerti Mishra, Project Management Software Engineer

Michael Pritchard, Web Designer

Omar Perez, Jr. Business Analyst

Travis Milam, UI/UX Engineer

Vincent Rivera, UX Writer

"This is a bright new crop of talent joining our company at a very exciting time as we continue to provide robust solutions to a growing customer base," said Coleman Smith, Chief Executive Officer of GZ6G. "Filling these roles provides a huge boost to our software development capabilities and the software services that we offer. As venues continue to upgrade their facilities with 5G and Wi-Fi 6, our team is laser-focused on delivering first-class solutions with data integrations, security, platform controls, and AI-powered predictive modeling to analyze past, present, and future growth."

The entire software and innovation team will be led by Rohan Patange, GZ6G's Interim CTO and Head of Software Development. Patange has been with GZ6G since May 2021, overseeing hiring and team building, and managing software partner relationships.

Mr. Perez, one of the new hires, joined the team after completing GZ6G's internship program. During his tenure, Perez worked alongside network engineers, developers, and data analysts to gain real-world experience before receiving a full-time offer. He is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University with a concentration in data and cybersecurity.

Upcoming GZ6G software launches and related news will be posted on GZ6G's software division website, www.gzsmartlabs.com.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, and help create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit www.gz6g.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to provide robust solutions to a growing customer base. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations, including comments about its ability to implement strategic growth plans, and attract high-profile customers, and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website. GZ6G Technologies denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

