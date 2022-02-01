SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- 2022 Guggenheim Oncology Conference on Thursday, February 10 from 10:00-10:25 am ET.
- Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7 from 1:30-2:00 pm ET.
- Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 16 from 9:30-10:00 am ET.
Webcasts of these events will be available on the Events & Presentations page within the Investors & Media section of the company's website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on SpringWorks' website for a limited time following each conference.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology portfolio of small molecule product candidates and is advancing 17 development programs, including two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks' strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with innovators in industry and academia to expand its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer. For more information, visit http://www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.
SpringWorks Contacts:
Kim Diamond
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Phone: 203-561-1646
Email: kdiamond@springworkstx.com
Samantha Hilson Sandler
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: 203-461-5501
Email: samantha.sandler@springworkstx.com
