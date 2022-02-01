SunHydrogen Expands Industrial Partnerships in Scale-Up Process for its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology

SANTA BARBARA, CA , Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. HYSR, the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today provided an update on the progress and strategy of the scale-up process for its nanoparticle-based green hydrogen technology.

In February of 2021, SunHydrogen announced its partnership with SCHMID Group of Freudenstadt, Germany to design and define a process platform that enables mass manufacturing of SunHydrogen's nanoparticle-based green hydrogen panels. The partnership initially focused on three key development stages: design evaluation, process evaluation and system engineering.

Through the collaboration, SunHydrogen and SCHMID identified key manufacturing needs in the areas of electroplating chemistries, substrate processing and membrane and catalyst integration that require collaboration with specialized industry partners.

SunHydrogen is pleased to share that its partnership with SCHMID Group will continue in 2022 with a narrowed focus.

SCHMID will focus its efforts on the design and engineering of SunHydrogen's panel housing, a crucial system element that ensures safe and efficient hydrogen collection. Concurrently, SunHydrogen will seek to diversify its commercialization strategy by forming relationships with industrial partners specialized in individual manufacturing components such as electroplating, substrate processing and catalyst/membrane integration.

At this time, SunHydrogen will continue its ongoing work with development partners InRedox and MSC Co. LTD in the areas of substrate manufacturing and electroplating chemistries, respectively. The company has also found a new partner in Geomatec , a high-performance thin-film manufacturer based in Japan, who will work alongside InRedox to facilitate SunHydrogen's transition to large-scale substrate manufacturing.

"Our partnership with SCHMID has allowed us to determine that our scale-up process can benefit from a diversified approach," said SunHydrogen CEO Tim Young. "We look forward to continuing to work with SCHMID to develop our panel housing, while also continuing to engage new industrial partners and move toward commercialization as efficiently as possible."



About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of our hydrogen generation panels, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; the impact of public health epidemics on local and global economies and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Press Contact:

info@sunhydrogen.com

