Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Report 2022: As Pandemic Testing Winds Down, a New Very Large Market for Diagnostics is Emerging

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Channel and Country: Assay Volumes and 5-Year Market Size Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new dynamic market is emerging for COVID-19-based diagnostics. Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home.
Saliva tests? Handheld multiplex testers? Home based testing sticks? And what about the workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in our latest report.
Revenue, testing volumes, technology, products and channels - they are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and regions. Get on top of the situation quickly with market guides and situation analysis. The report includes five year market forecasts.
COVID-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments
- LetsGetChecked Closes $150M Funding Round
- Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Multigene SARS-CoV-2 Test, Launches RUO Variant Assay
- Abbott Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Test Revenue
- Phosphorus Diagnostics Gets EUA for DTC C19 Test, Sample Collection Kit
- NY Times Explores Multiplex Testing
- Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions
- Demand for Cepheid SARS-CoV-2 Point-of-Care Tests to Continue Through 2022
- DiaSorin Acquires Luminex to Broaden MDx Portfolio, Expand US Presence
- LumiraDx to Go Public Through SPAC
- Eurofins Test Helps to ID Mutations
- Roche Sees Growing Opportunities for Diagnostics
- Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B
- Fulgent Genetics is to Use COVID-19 Testing Gains to Grow Clinical Sequencing
- LexaGene Syndromic Panel Platform Lets Labs Customize Targets
- FDA Grants EUAs for DTC Sample Collection Kit, Two Molecular Tests
- At-Home Infectious Disease Test Developer Lucira Health Goes Public
Diagnostic Company Profiles
- Abacus Diagnostica
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Acces Bio
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent/Dako
- Altona Diagnostics
- Alveo Technologies
- Anatolia Geneworks
- Applied BioCode
- Applied DNA Sciences
- Assurance Scientific Laboratories
- Aus Diagnostics
- Autobio Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- BillionToOne
- Binx Health
- Biocartis
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Chembio
- Co Diagnostics
- Color Genomics
- Cue Health
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Ellume
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
- Everywell
- Fluxergy
- Fulgent Genetics
- Fusion Genomics
- Genedrive
- Genetic Signatures
- GenMark Dx (Roche)
- Gold Standard Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Letsgetchecked
- Lexagene
- Luminex Corp
- LumiraDx
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Mayo Clinic Laboratories
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
- Mobidiag (Hologic)
- Nanomix
- Novacyt
- Orasure
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Perkin Elmer
- Primerdesign (Novacyt)
- Prominex
- Qiagen Gmbh
- quantumdx.com
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel
- Randox Toxicology
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- SD Biosensor
- Seegene
- Sherlock Biosciences
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sona Nanotech
- SpeeDx
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Veredus Laboratories
- Vircell
- Visby Medical
- YD Diagnostics
- Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
Scope of the Report
Technology
- PCR
- PCR Multiplex
- Sequencing
- Antibody
- Antigen
Products
- Instruments
- Reagents & Kits
- Extraction
- Collection
Channels
- Public
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Workplace
- DTC/OTC
- Wastewater
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djh63g
