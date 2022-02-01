Fraser Institute News Release: Ontarians continue to be poorer than neighbours: per-person GDP now more than $19,000 below regional average

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The average income (as measured by per-person GDP) in Ontario is C$19,219 lower than the average in nearby U.S. states, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan, Canadian public policy think-tank.



"We examine the broadest measures of economic prosperity, which clearly show Ontario is significantly less prosperous than neighbouring U.S. states. What's more, the gap keeps growing," said Ben Eisen, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Measuring Ontario's Regional Prosperity Gap—2022 Update.

The study compares Ontario's average income (again, as measured by per-person GDP, a common indicator of living standards) to the average income of eight U.S. states in the Great Lakes region (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin). The analysis also includes Quebec.

According to the study, in 2020 Ontario had the region's second-lowest GDP per person (ahead of only Quebec) at C$58,793, well behind Michigan (over C$6,000 below Michigan), the lowest-ranking U.S. state and $19,219 per person below the regional average of C$78,012.

"Ontario is a wonderful place to live, but it's important for policymakers not to be complacent about the large and growing prosperity gap we face relative to our neighbours. Closing the gap through faster economic growth can help generate higher wage growth for households and a higher standard of living overall," Eisen said.

Great Lakes State/Province GDP per person above Ontario New York C$53,671 Illinois C$27,188 Minnesota C$24,503 Pennsylvania C$17,343 Ohio C$14,268 Wisconsin C$14,212 Indiana C$11,267 Michigan C$6,375 Quebec C$-6,419



MEDIA CONTACT:

Ben Eisen, Senior Fellow

Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Drue MacPherson, Fraser Institute

(604) 688-0221 ext. 721

drue.macpherson@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook