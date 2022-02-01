Notice: CNH Industrial updates live webcast time of 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results on February 8, 2022

London, February 1, 2022
CNH Industrial CNHI advises that the live audio webcast of its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, has been anticipated as follows: 3:00 p.m. CET / 2:00 p.m. GMT / 9:00 a.m. EST.
Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q4FY_2021.
For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com) for two weeks following the conference call.
CNH Industrial CNHI is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com
For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com
Contacts:
Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com
Attachments
- 20220201_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q4_FY_21_Announcement_Update
- 20220201_CS_CNH_Industrial_Q4_FY_21_Annuncio_Aggiornamento
