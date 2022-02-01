2022 Best of Accounting™ Award Winners Achieve Superior Ratings for Client and Employee Experience

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality research for professional service providers in the U.S. and Canada, announced the winners of their 9th annual Best of Accounting™ award today on ClearlyRated.com .



"Best of Accounting helps leading firms credibly prove their commitment to consistently remarkable client and employee experiences," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "I am honored to introduce the 2022 Best of Accounting winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com."

The 2022 Best of Accounting award program recognizes client and employee satisfaction leaders in the accounting industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2022 Best of Accounting award.

On average, clients of 2022 Best of Accounting winners for client satisfaction are more than 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than clients from non-winning firms. Fewer than 1% of all accounting firms in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of Accounting for client or employee satisfaction.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for accounting and other professional service providers. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to measure the client and employee experience, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation.

About Best of Accounting

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes public accounting firms that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

Contact Michelle Stute, VP of Marketing P (503) 977-6295 michelle.stute@clearlyrated.com