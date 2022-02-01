Insights on the Global Building Automation Systems Market to 2026 - Featuring Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Carrier, Siemens and Honeywell Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Automation Systems Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Communication Technology & Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Building Automation Systems Market is estimated to be USD 70 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 105.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.
The global building automation system market has been driven by the growing popularity of the Internet of Things, expanding government and private sector initiatives, and rising security concerns. The use of automated security systems in buildings has increased in recent years. In addition, the development of wireless sensor networks and wireless protocol technologies is accelerating. Moreover, government programs aimed at lowering carbon emissions and increasing energy efficiency are expected to present attractive growth possibilities for the market throughout the forecast period.
However, incorrect impressions of high installation costs and technical concerns, as well as an increase in security issues and access control systems, and a scarcity of experienced specialists, are expected to hamper the market's expansion throughout the projection period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Building Automation Systems Market is segmented further based on Offering, Communication Technology & Application, and Geography.
By Offering, the market is classified into Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, BAS Services, and Others.
By Communication Technology, the market is classified into Wired Technology and Wireless Technology.
By Application, the market is classified into Residential, Commercial, Office Buildings, Retail, and Public Assembly Buildings, Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities, Airports, and Railway Stations and Industrial.
By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. Hitachi completes merger of its J.V. business unit with Power India. - 1st July 2020
2. Delta Announces the Acquisition of Trihedral, a Canadian SCADA and IIoT Software Company to Strengthen our Industrial Automation and System Integration Business-29th May 2020
3. Carrier Completes Acquisition of Guangdong Giwee Group, China-based HVAC Manufacturer. - 3rd July 2021
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- Beckhoff Automation
- Carrier Global Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- Control4
- Crestron Electronics, Inc
- Delta Controls, Inc
- Distech Controls Inc
- General Electric
- Hitachi, Ltd
- Honeywell International Inc
- Hubbell Inc
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Johnson Controls International
- Legrand
- Lennox international
- Lutron Electronics Co., Inc
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
- Robert Bosch
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Trane Technologies plc
- United Technologies Corp
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.2.3 Models
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand of Smart Building
4.1.2 The Growing Use of I.T. Communication Methods
4.1.3 Rapid Infrastructure Development in Developing Economies
4.1.4 The Internet of Things is Becoming Increasingly Popular
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Building Automation Systems Have a Greater Maintenance Cost
4.2.2 Technical Challenges and a Shortage of Qualified Specialists
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increased Government and Stakeholder Financing for Smart City Development
4.3.2 Government Efforts and Incentives That are Beneficial
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Standardisation in Communication Protocols
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Building Automation Systems Market, By System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Facility Management Systems
6.3 Security and Access Controls
6.4 Fire Protection Systems
6.5 Building Energy Management Software
6.6 BAS Services
6.7 Others
7 Global Building Automation Systems Market, By Communication Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wired Technology
7.3 Wireless Technology
8 Global Building Automation Systems Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.3 Commercial
8.4 Office Buildings
8.5 Retail and Public Assembly Buildings
8.6 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
8.7 Airports and Railway Stations
8.8 Industrial
9 Global Building Automation Systems Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 America
9.2.1 Argentina
9.2.2 Brazil
9.2.3 Canada
9.2.4 Chile
9.2.5 Colombia
9.2.6 Mexico
9.2.7 Peru
9.2.8 United States
9.2.9 Rest of Americas
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Austria
9.3.2 Belgium
9.3.3 Denmark
9.3.4 Finland
9.3.5 France
9.3.6 Germany
9.3.7 Italy
9.3.8 Netherlands
9.3.9 Norway
9.3.10 Poland
9.3.11 Russia
9.3.12 Spain
9.3.13 Sweden
9.3.14 Switzerland
9.3.15 United Kingdom
9.3.16 Rest of Europe
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Egypt
9.4.2 Israel
9.4.3 Qatar
9.4.4 Saudi Arabia
9.4.5 South Africa
9.4.6 United Arab Emirates
9.4.7 Rest of MEA
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 Australia
9.5.2 Bangladesh
9.5.3 China
9.5.4 India
9.5.5 Indonesia
9.5.6 Japan
9.5.7 Malaysia
9.5.8 Philippines
9.5.9 Singapore
9.5.10 South Korea
9.5.11 Sri Lanka
9.5.12 Thailand
9.5.13 Taiwan
9.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
11 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3qdd9
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.