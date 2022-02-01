Insights on the Global Building Automation Systems Market to 2026 - Featuring Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Carrier, Siemens and Honeywell Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Automation Systems Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Communication Technology & Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Building Automation Systems Market is estimated to be USD 70 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 105.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The global building automation system market has been driven by the growing popularity of the Internet of Things, expanding government and private sector initiatives, and rising security concerns. The use of automated security systems in buildings has increased in recent years. In addition, the development of wireless sensor networks and wireless protocol technologies is accelerating. Moreover, government programs aimed at lowering carbon emissions and increasing energy efficiency are expected to present attractive growth possibilities for the market throughout the forecast period.



However, incorrect impressions of high installation costs and technical concerns, as well as an increase in security issues and access control systems, and a scarcity of experienced specialists, are expected to hamper the market's expansion throughout the projection period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Building Automation Systems Market is segmented further based on Offering, Communication Technology & Application, and Geography.



By Offering, the market is classified into Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, BAS Services, and Others.



By Communication Technology, the market is classified into Wired Technology and Wireless Technology.



By Application, the market is classified into Residential, Commercial, Office Buildings, Retail, and Public Assembly Buildings, Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities, Airports, and Railway Stations and Industrial.



By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Hitachi completes merger of its J.V. business unit with Power India. - 1st July 2020

2. Delta Announces the Acquisition of Trihedral, a Canadian SCADA and IIoT Software Company to Strengthen our Industrial Automation and System Integration Business-29th May 2020

3. Carrier Completes Acquisition of Guangdong Giwee Group, China-based HVAC Manufacturer. - 3rd July 2021

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Beckhoff Automation

Carrier Global Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Control4

Crestron Electronics, Inc

Delta Controls, Inc

Distech Controls Inc

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Hubbell Inc

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International

Legrand

Lennox international

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Trane Technologies plc

United Technologies Corp

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand of Smart Building

4.1.2 The Growing Use of I.T. Communication Methods

4.1.3 Rapid Infrastructure Development in Developing Economies

4.1.4 The Internet of Things is Becoming Increasingly Popular

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Building Automation Systems Have a Greater Maintenance Cost

4.2.2 Technical Challenges and a Shortage of Qualified Specialists

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increased Government and Stakeholder Financing for Smart City Development

4.3.2 Government Efforts and Incentives That are Beneficial

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Standardisation in Communication Protocols

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Building Automation Systems Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Facility Management Systems

6.3 Security and Access Controls

6.4 Fire Protection Systems

6.5 Building Energy Management Software

6.6 BAS Services

6.7 Others



7 Global Building Automation Systems Market, By Communication Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wired Technology

7.3 Wireless Technology



8 Global Building Automation Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Office Buildings

8.5 Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

8.6 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

8.7 Airports and Railway Stations

8.8 Industrial



9 Global Building Automation Systems Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 America

9.2.1 Argentina

9.2.2 Brazil

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Chile

9.2.5 Colombia

9.2.6 Mexico

9.2.7 Peru

9.2.8 United States

9.2.9 Rest of Americas

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Austria

9.3.2 Belgium

9.3.3 Denmark

9.3.4 Finland

9.3.5 France

9.3.6 Germany

9.3.7 Italy

9.3.8 Netherlands

9.3.9 Norway

9.3.10 Poland

9.3.11 Russia

9.3.12 Spain

9.3.13 Sweden

9.3.14 Switzerland

9.3.15 United Kingdom

9.3.16 Rest of Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Egypt

9.4.2 Israel

9.4.3 Qatar

9.4.4 Saudi Arabia

9.4.5 South Africa

9.4.6 United Arab Emirates

9.4.7 Rest of MEA

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 Australia

9.5.2 Bangladesh

9.5.3 China

9.5.4 India

9.5.5 Indonesia

9.5.6 Japan

9.5.7 Malaysia

9.5.8 Philippines

9.5.9 Singapore

9.5.10 South Korea

9.5.11 Sri Lanka

9.5.12 Thailand

9.5.13 Taiwan

9.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3qdd9

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900